Service Life Prediction of Polymers and Plastics Exposed to Outdoor Weathering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323497763, 9780323497770

Service Life Prediction of Polymers and Plastics Exposed to Outdoor Weathering

1st Edition

Editors: Christopher White Kenneth M. White James Pickett
eBook ISBN: 9780323497770
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323497763
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 3rd October 2017
Page Count: 342
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
269.04
228.68
250.00
212.50
185.00
157.25
210.00
178.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
250.00
212.50
200.00
170.00
230.00
195.50
349.94
297.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. State-of-the-art assessment and research needs assessment of the current scientific knowledge of in-service prediction of polymers and plastics exposed to outdoor weathering
2. Development of a roadmap for modification and adoption of consensus standards related to in-service prediction of polymers and plastics exposed to outdoor weathering
3. Validating laboratory-based models and scaling-up for service life prediction
4. Predicting Field Degradation of Sealants Using Accelerated Tests from the NIST Solar Sphere
5. Selecting a statistical method for validation of life prediction models
6. Development of Weathering Cycles for Qualitative Service Life Analysis as a Precursor to Accurate Service Life Prediction Protocols: Contemporary Examples
7. Predicting chemical compatibility and aging of materials in a system: a combined experimental and modeling approach
8. Towards a predictive, multi-scale aging model for complex silicone architectures - Insights into structural control and response to environmental stressors
9. Case Studies to Assess the Effects of Accelerated Weathering Stresses Used to Predict Service Life
10. A Study of Nano-mechanical Test Methods as Predictive Tools for Coating Changes in Weathering
11. Degradation of ethylene-propylene-diene elastomer by heat and/or radiation
12. Challenges in Accelerated Weather Testing, Method Development, and Service Life Prediction of Exterior Commercial Airplane Coatings
13. Combination of material characterization and cyclic fatigue testing for investigation of elastomer aging

Description

Service Life Prediction of Polymers and Plastics Exposed to Outdoor Weathering discusses plastics and polymers and their unique applications, from sealants used in construction, to polymer composites used in planes. While these materials are important enablers for advanced technologies, exposure to weather changes the very properties of plastics that make them so useful. This book reviews current research needs and provides a consensus roadmap of the scientific barriers to validated predictive models for the response of polymers and plastics to outdoor exposure.

Despite extensive efforts over the past 20-30 years, testing of polymeric materials in accelerated or natural weathering conditions and the interpretation of the weathering results still require substantial improvements. This book represents the state-of-the-art in the prediction techniques available and in development. Engineers and materials scientists working in this field will be able to use the content of this book to assess the strengths and challenges of a range of different methods and approaches.

Key Features

  • Enables engineers and scientists in a range of industries to more successfully predict the durability of polymers, paints and coatings when exposed to weather
  • Provides the latest information to help determine the sustainability of polymeric materials
  • Reviews the current state-of-the-art in this area and identifies research needs that are followed by more detailed discussions of specific polymers and applications

Readership

Scientists in industry and academia focused on predicting the in-service performance of plastics, polymers, adhesives and coatings.Design engineers, manufacturing engineers, materials engineers, and failure analysis specialists in a range of industries - including automotive, aerospace, building and construction, and electrical

Details

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2018
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780323497770
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323497763

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Christopher White Editor

Chris White is a Research Chemist in the Polymeric Materials Group at the USA's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). He has 30 years of experience in service life prediction of polymers, over 100 peer reviewed publications, numerous books, and presentations. He is the organizer for 5th, 6th, and 7th Service life Prediction gatherings of international experts.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Chemist, Polymeric Materials Group, USA's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

Kenneth M. White Editor

Kenneth M. White is Lead Research Specialist in the Weathering Research Center of the 3M Corporate Research Analytical Laboratory. He is a recognized world leader in the weathering of polymers and has contributed to some of the most influential and well cited publications and presentations in this field.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lead Research Specialist, Weathering Research Center, 3M Corporate Research Analytical Laboratory

James Pickett Editor

James Pickett is now a consultant, having retired from GE Global Research after 33.5 years as a physical organic chemist. His work focuses on degradation, stabilization, testing, and lifetime prediction of plastics and coatings. He has over 60 issued US patents and has written over 50 peer reviewed papers and book chapters.

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly, Consultant and Physical Organic Chemist, GE Global Research

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.