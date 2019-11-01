Service Life Prediction of Polymers and Coatings

Enhanced Methods for the Prediction of Outdoor Life of Plastics focuses on the cutting-edge science behind how plastic and polymer materials are modified by the effects of weathering, offering the very latest advances in service life prediction methods. The chapters have been developed by leading experts, following on from their contributions as part of the 7th Service Life Prediction Meeting.

This volume begins with the premise that it is possible to produce and design life predictions, and looks at how these predictions can be used and to whom are they important. With these factors in mind, the second and third chapters of the book approach the design of service life predictions from the industrial and end user perspectives. The subsequent chapters present new developments in service life prediction, examining the most important considerations in SLP design, timescales, and the major issues related to making predicting in-service performance cheaper, faster, and more precise. The book also considers the current state of the field, in terms of both the accomplishments to this point, and the areas that require significant research focus going forward.

This is a highly valuable reference for engineers, designers, technicians, scientists, and R&D professionals, looking to develop materials, components, or products, for outdoor applications, across a range of industries. The book also supports academic researchers, scientists and advanced students with an interest in service life, effects of weathering, material degradation, failure analysis, or sustainability, across the fields of plastics engineering, polymer science, and materials science.