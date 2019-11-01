Service Life Prediction of Polymers and Coatings
1st Edition
Enhanced Methods
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: The effect of UV and weathering on polymers and plastics
2. Why is Service Life Prediction of polymers and plastics exposed to outdoor weathering important? An industrial perspective
3. An End User Perspective on Prediction of In-Service Prediction of Polymers and Plastics exposed to Outdoor Weathering
4. Progress in developing a rapid recertification approach to polymer mixtures. How the 2000 h program for thermal aging complements existing standards infrastructure
5. Structural Insulated Panels for Housing Construction: Development of Guidelines to Assess Composite Durability for a Fifty-year Service in the Canadian Climate
6. Building Hierarchical Bayesian Models for Sealant Data from the NIST Solar Sphere
7. Unraveling Reaction Pathways to Predict Degradation Rates in PET
8. How long should I run my weathering test to reproduce 1 year of outdoor aging?
9. An experimental and triple-mode sorption modelling of sorption and diffusion in polymeric materials
10. Accelerated weathering parameters for aromatic polymers
11. Case Studies to Assess the Effects of Accelerated Weathering Stresses Used to Predict Service Life
12. An Analysis of Thermal and Humidity Cycling Stresses in Automotive Hard Coatings
13. Statistical models based on laboratory exposure successfully predict degradation of PE
Description
Enhanced Methods for the Prediction of Outdoor Life of Plastics focuses on the cutting-edge science behind how plastic and polymer materials are modified by the effects of weathering, offering the very latest advances in service life prediction methods. The chapters have been developed by leading experts, following on from their contributions as part of the 7th Service Life Prediction Meeting.
This volume begins with the premise that it is possible to produce and design life predictions, and looks at how these predictions can be used and to whom are they important. With these factors in mind, the second and third chapters of the book approach the design of service life predictions from the industrial and end user perspectives. The subsequent chapters present new developments in service life prediction, examining the most important considerations in SLP design, timescales, and the major issues related to making predicting in-service performance cheaper, faster, and more precise. The book also considers the current state of the field, in terms of both the accomplishments to this point, and the areas that require significant research focus going forward.
This is a highly valuable reference for engineers, designers, technicians, scientists, and R&D professionals, looking to develop materials, components, or products, for outdoor applications, across a range of industries. The book also supports academic researchers, scientists and advanced students with an interest in service life, effects of weathering, material degradation, failure analysis, or sustainability, across the fields of plastics engineering, polymer science, and materials science.
Key Features
- Presents novel prediction techniques for plastics and polymers exposed to outdoor weathering
- Provides a consensus road map of the scientific barriers to a validated, predictive model for the response of polymer and plastics to outdoor exposure
- Enables the reader to assess and compare different methods and approaches to service life prediction
Readership
Industry: Plastics engineers, designers, technicians, scientists, and R&D professionals, looking to develop materials, components, or products, for outdoor applications, across a range of industries. Academia: Researchers, scientists and advanced students in plastics engineering, polymer science, and materials science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128183670
About the Editors
Christopher White Editor
Chris White is a Research Chemist in the Polymeric Materials Group at the USA's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). He has 30 years of experience in service life prediction of polymers, over 100 peer reviewed publications, numerous books, and presentations. He is the organizer for 5th, 6th, and 7th Service life Prediction gatherings of international experts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Chemist, Polymeric Materials Group, USA's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)
Mark Nichols Editor
Mark E. Nichols is the leader for the weathering group at the Ford Motor company. He is a recognized world leader in the weathering of polymers, and has contributed to numerous publications in the area.
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical Leader, Paint and Corrosion Research, Stamping and Structures Dept., Ford Research and Advanced Engineering, Ford Motor Company, USA
James Pickett Editor
James Pickett is now a consultant, having retired from GE Global Research after 33.5 years as a physical organic chemist. His work focuses on degradation, stabilization, testing, and lifetime prediction of plastics and coatings. He has over 60 issued US patents and has written over 50 peer reviewed papers and book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly, Consultant and Physical Organic Chemist, GE Global Research