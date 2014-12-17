Service computing is a cross-disciplinary field that covers science and technology, and represents a promising direction for distributed computing and software development methodologies. It aims to bridge the gap between business services and IT services by supporting the whole lifecycle of services innovation. Over the last ten years applications in industry and academic research have produced considerable progress and success

Service Computing: Concept, Method and Technology presents the concept of service computing and a proposed reference architecture for service computing research before proceeding to introduce two underlying technologies: Web services and service-oriented architecture. It also presents the authors’ latest research findings on hot topics such as service discovery, recommendation, composition, verification, service trust, dynamic configuration and big data service. Some new models and methods are proposed including three service discovery methods based on semantics and skyline technologies, two service recommendation methods using graph mining and QoS prediction, two service composition methods with graph planning and one service verification method using π calculus and so on. Moreover, this book introduces JTang, an underlying platform supporting service computing, which is a product of the authors’ last ten years of research and development.