Service Computing: Concept, Method and Technology
1st Edition
Description
Service computing is a cross-disciplinary field that covers science and technology, and represents a promising direction for distributed computing and software development methodologies. It aims to bridge the gap between business services and IT services by supporting the whole lifecycle of services innovation. Over the last ten years applications in industry and academic research have produced considerable progress and success
Service Computing: Concept, Method and Technology presents the concept of service computing and a proposed reference architecture for service computing research before proceeding to introduce two underlying technologies: Web services and service-oriented architecture. It also presents the authors’ latest research findings on hot topics such as service discovery, recommendation, composition, verification, service trust, dynamic configuration and big data service. Some new models and methods are proposed including three service discovery methods based on semantics and skyline technologies, two service recommendation methods using graph mining and QoS prediction, two service composition methods with graph planning and one service verification method using π calculus and so on. Moreover, this book introduces JTang, an underlying platform supporting service computing, which is a product of the authors’ last ten years of research and development.
Key Features
- Systematically reviews all the research on service computing
- Introduces state-of-art research works on service computing and provides a road map for future directions
- Bridges the gap between service computing theory and practice
- Provides guidance for both industry and academia
Readership
Researchers and PhD students in service computing
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Overview
- 1.2. Technical Framework of Service Computing
- 1.3. The State-of-the-Art of Service Computing
- 1.4. Organization
- Chapter 2. Service-Oriented Architecture and Web Services
- 2.1. Web Services
- 2.2. Service-Oriented Architecture
- 2.3. Service Component Architecture
- 2.4. Service Data Objects
- 2.5. Open-Source Platforms for SOA
- 2.6. Summary
- Chapter 3. Web Service Quality of Service and Its Prediction
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Collaborative Filtering-Based Quality of Service Prediction
- 3.3. Matrix Factorization-Based Quality of Service Prediction
- 3.4. Summary
- Chapter 4. Service Discovery
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Related Work
- 4.3. Interface-Level Service Discovery
- 4.4. Behavior Level Service Discovery
- 4.5. Summary
- Chapter 5. Service Selection
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. QoS-Based Skyline Service Selection
- 5.3. MapReduce and Skyline Service Selection
- 5.4. Summary
- Chapter 6. Service Recommendation
- 6.1. Overview of Service Recommendation
- 6.2. Bayes-Based Service Recommendation
- 6.3. Instant Service Recommendation
- 6.4. Summary
- Chapter 7. Service Composition
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Top-k QoS Composition
- 7.3. Parallel Optimization for Service Composition
- 7.4. Service Composition Based on Historical Records
- 7.5. Summary
- Chapter 8. Service Verification and Dynamic Reconfiguration
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Service Verification
- 8.3. The Dynamic Reconfiguration of a Service-Based Application
- 8.4. Summary
- Chapter 9. Complex Service Computing
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Service Computing with Big Data
- 9.3. Service Computing with a Complex Mobile Environment
- 9.4. Service Computing with Service Pattern Model
- 9.5. Summary
- Chapter 10. JTang Middleware Platform
- 10.1. Overview of JTang
- 10.2. Platform Architecture
- 10.3. JTang Development Environment for Service Components
- 10.4. JTang Distributed File Storage Service
- 10.5. JTang Enterprise Service Bus
- 10.6. JTang-Plus
- 10.7. Summary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 17th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128025970
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128023303
About the Author
Zhaohui Wu
Department of Computer Science, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Computer Science, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China