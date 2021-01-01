SERS for Point-of-care and Clinical Applications
1st Edition
Description
SERS for Point-of-care and Clinical Applications focuses on the current uses of Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (also known as Surface-Enhanced Raman Scattering) techniques in the clinical and point-of-care settings. In recent years, improvements in detector technology and nanostructure fabrication have expanded the possibilities of using SERS in biomedical applications. These applications are not always immediately evident to newcomers in the field, as Raman and SERS are often introduced as analytical methods for chemical analysis. This book offers a concise introduction to the biomedical applications of SERS for graduate students, scientists, and researchers in all related fields. Readers are first presented with an overview of SERS biomedical applications, and the remaining sections provide in-depth information about point-of-care and clinical applications of SERS using specific examples from the current literature.
Key Features
- The first book of its kind to highlight point-of-care applications of SERS
- Covers the recent biomedical applications of SERS carried out by leaders in the field
- Includes chapters on SERS probes and labels and label-free uses of SERS
Readership
Scientists, researchers, and graduate students using Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) in the fields of chemistry, biology, biophotonics, nanotechnology, and physics who are interested applying SERS in clinical and point-of-care settings
Table of Contents
Part 1: Background
1. Label-free SERS in biomedical applications
2. SERS probes and labels for biomedical applications
Part 2: Point-of-Care applications
3. SERS biosensors for infectious disease diagnosis
4. SERS-based molecular sentinels for nucleic acid detection
5. Quantitative determination of cellular biomarker expression for identification of effective cancer treatments using SERS biosensors
6. Nanoporous gold substrates for SERS-based in vitro diagnostics
Part 3: (pre-)Clinical applications
7. SERS detection of oral and GI cancerous tissues
8. Surface-enhanced spatially offset Raman spectroscopy for breast cancer detection 9. Brain tumor delineation using gold nanostar SERS tags
10. Multiplexed cancer immunoimaging using SERS
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128205488
About the Editor
Andrew Fales
Andrew Fales is a Staff Fellow in Biomedical Engineer and works in the Division of Biomedical Physics, Office of Science and Engineering Laboratories at the Center for Devices and Radiological Health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff Fellow, Biomedical Engineer, Division of Biomedical Physics, Office of Science and Engineering Laboratories, Center for Devices and Radiological Health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Ratings and Reviews
