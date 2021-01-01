COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
SERS for Point-of-care and Clinical Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128205488

SERS for Point-of-care and Clinical Applications

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editor: Andrew Fales
Paperback ISBN: 9780128205488
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 316
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
113.00
99.95
129.99
181.77
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

SERS for Point-of-care and Clinical Applications focuses on the current uses of Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (also known as Surface-Enhanced Raman Scattering) techniques in the clinical and point-of-care settings. In recent years, improvements in detector technology and nanostructure fabrication have expanded the possibilities of using SERS in biomedical applications. These applications are not always immediately evident to newcomers in the field, as Raman and SERS are often introduced as analytical methods for chemical analysis. This book offers a concise introduction to the biomedical applications of SERS for graduate students, scientists, and researchers in all related fields. Readers are first presented with an overview of SERS biomedical applications, and the remaining sections provide in-depth information about point-of-care and clinical applications of SERS using specific examples from the current literature.

Key Features

  • The first book of its kind to highlight point-of-care applications of SERS
  • Covers the recent biomedical applications of SERS carried out by leaders in the field
  • Includes chapters on SERS probes and labels and label-free uses of SERS

Readership

Scientists, researchers, and graduate students using Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) in the fields of chemistry, biology, biophotonics, nanotechnology, and physics who are interested applying SERS in clinical and point-of-care settings

Table of Contents

Part 1: Background
1. Label-free SERS in biomedical applications
2. SERS probes and labels for biomedical applications

Part 2: Point-of-Care applications
3. SERS biosensors for infectious disease diagnosis
4. SERS-based molecular sentinels for nucleic acid detection
5. Quantitative determination of cellular biomarker expression for identification of effective cancer treatments using SERS biosensors
6. Nanoporous gold substrates for SERS-based in vitro diagnostics

Part 3: (pre-)Clinical applications
7. SERS detection of oral and GI cancerous tissues
8. Surface-enhanced spatially offset Raman spectroscopy for breast cancer detection 9. Brain tumor delineation using gold nanostar SERS tags
10. Multiplexed cancer immunoimaging using SERS

Details

No. of pages:
316
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128205488

About the Editor

Andrew Fales

Andrew Fales is a Staff Fellow in Biomedical Engineer and works in the Division of Biomedical Physics, Office of Science and Engineering Laboratories at the Center for Devices and Radiological Health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Affiliations and Expertise

Staff Fellow, Biomedical Engineer, Division of Biomedical Physics, Office of Science and Engineering Laboratories, Center for Devices and Radiological Health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.