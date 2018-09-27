Serotonin
1st Edition
The Mediator that Spans Evolution
Description
Serotonin: The Mediator That Spans Evolution provides a comprehensive review of the widespread roles for serotonin in respiratory, cardiovascular and thermoregulatory control, and for growth and development in early life. This important resource highlights serotonin’s role in normal (unstressed) conditions, and in response to a variety of physiological stressors. It focuses on new animal models, comparing and contrasting data from mice and rats. In addition, the book compares and contrasts the physiological effects of brain and blood serotonin systems and includes new data suggesting that the influence of serotonin is in part through the regulation of gene expression.
Finally, it discusses the role of serotonin system dysfunction in a variety of pathophysiological conditions, including sleep apnea, obesity and hypertension, and presents compelling evidence that this dysfunction is involved in Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).
Key Features
- Includes the latest information on new animal models of serotonin system dysfunction
- Explores the wide scope of serotonin’s influence on multiple organ and physiological systems
- Highlights the autonomous functioning of the brain and body serotonin systems
- Provides compelling evidence of serotonin dysfunction in SIDS, a leading cause of death in infancy
Readership
Basic and clinical researchers of systems physiology as well as clinicians
Table of Contents
BIOPHYSICS OF SEROTONIN
1. Biophysics of Serotonin and the Serotonin1A Receptor: Fluorescence and Dynamics
Amitabha Chattopadhyay
2. Serotonin in plants: origin, function, and implications
Praveen Saxena
ANATOMY
3. The anatomy of the serotonin system in different model systems: rat fish, flies and C. Elegans
Patricia Gaspar and Christina Lillesaar
4. Serotonin in the endocrine pancreas
Malin Fex
5. Serotonin and platelets
Simone Marianne Schoenwaelder
6. Anatomy of the Serotonin Transporter
Arnauld Belmer, Kate Beecher and Selena E. Bartlett
PHYSIOLOGY IN THE PERIPHERY
7. Cellular regulation of peripheral serotonin
Damien Keating
8. Role of 5-HT in the control of gut motility
Nicholas John Spencer
9. Phenotype of animals deficient in peripheral serotonin
Michael Bader
10. Serotonin and immune system
Luc Maroteaux and Anne Roumier
11. Serotonin and Adipocyte Function
Malin Fex and Karin Stenkula
12. Serotonin and cardiovascular diseases
Luc Maroteaux and Laurent Monassier
13. Involvement of 5-HT in afferent modulation of brainstem circuits regulating cardiovascular homeostasis
Andrew Ramage and Patrick Hosford
14. Regulation of nociceptor signalling by serotonin
Stefan Boehm and Isabella Salzer
PHYSIOLOGY IN THE BRAIN
15. Brain serotonin and energy homeostasis
Yong Xu
16. Serotonin in central cardiovascular control
Paul M. Pilowsky
17. Serotonin receptors and cardiovascular control
Caroline Sevoz-Couche
18. Serotonin receptors as the therapeutic target for central nervous system disorders
Yukihiro Ohno
19. Serotonin and the reconfiguration of the eupneic respiratory pattern
Daniel Zoccal
20. Life without brain serotonin: phenotype of animals deficient in central serotonin synthesis
Valentina Mosienko and Natalia Alenina
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 27th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128005842
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128000502
About the Editor
Paul Pilowsky
Paul M Pilowsky began his career as a graduate student investigating, inter alia, the role of brainstem and spinal cord pathways in the control of blood pressure with a focus on serotonin. His work has now been cited more than 5000 times and published in major Journals including the Journal of Neuroscience, the Journal of Comparative Neurology and the British Journal of Pharmacology. A hallmark of his work has been the adoption of, and combination of, novel approaches to address difficult questions. He pioneered the use of combining single cell electrophysiology in vivo with immunohistochemistry. His development of isotype selective monoclonal antibodies to phosphorylated tyrosine hydroxylase enabled the detection of tyrosine hydroxylase positive presympathetic neurons in the brainstem that had become excited. He was responsible for the initial development of a new medical school at Macquarie University in Sydney. His service to Neuroscience was recognised by the award of the Australian Neuroscience Medal. He mentored 26 graduate students to on-time completion, and mentored 24 post-Doctoral Fellows, many of whom now have their own established careers. In imagining this book, it was felt that a departure from the usual highly focussed text would be of interest. Hence, a multi-Author volume has been created that reveals the multiple facets of a neurotransmitter with very broad actions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physiology, University of Sydney