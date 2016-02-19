Serotonin and Behavior contains the proceedings of the 1972 symposium on the behavioral effects of changes in brain serotonin, held at Stanford University in California. The papers explore the role of serotonin in behavior as well as the key biochemical and pharmacological issues involved in behavioral studies of severe psychiatric disorders in both humans and animals. The book is organized into eight sections comprised of 65 chapters, with topics ranging from the fundamental biochemistry and pharmacology of the enzymes synthesizing serotonin, particularly, tryptophan hydroxylase and its inhibitors, to the physiology and pharmacology of serotonin. Some papers discuss the link between the telencephalic content of serotonin and pain sensitivity. Other papers focus on the effects of altering serotonin on neurons in the central nervous system. There are chapters that explain the effects of altering serotonin on animal behavior, the relationship between serotonin and sleep, the use of high doses of probenecid to estimate central serotonin turnover in affective disorders and addicts, the behavioral and metabolic effects of L-tryptophan in unipolar depressed patients taking methadone, and amygdala unit activity as a reflection of functional changes in brain serotonergic neurons. Biochemists, pharmacologists, psychiatrists, psychologists, and anyone interested in psychopharmacology will find this book extremely useful.

Session 1. Biochemistry and Pharmacology: Tryptophan Hydroxylase and Inhibitors of Tryptophan Hydroxylase

Introduction

Does the Total Turnover of Brain 5-HT Reflect the Functional Activity of 5-HT in Brain?

Metabolism of p-Chlorophenylalanine and the Molecular Aspects of Its Action

Assays and Properties of Tryptophan 5-Hydroxylase

Comparative Studies on the Effect of Psrachlorophenylalanine on Hydroxylation of Tryptophan in Pineal and Brain of Rat

Physiologic and Drug-Induced Regulation of Serotonin Synthesis

Tryptophan Hydroxylase Inhibitors Other than PCPA

Some Drug Effects on the Functions of the Two Measurable Forms of Tryptophan-5-Hydroxylase: Influence on Hydroxylation and Uptake of Substrate

Discussion

Session 2. Physiology and Pharmacology: Localization, Uptake, and Metabolism of Serotonin

Introduction

Localization and Transport of Serotonin

Serotonin Uptake Systems in Brain Tissue

The Role of Serotonin /V-Acetyltransferase in the Adrenergic

Regulation of Indole Metabolism in the Pineal Gland

Control of Brain 5-HT Content by Dietary Carbohydrates

The Normal Occurrence of Tryptamine in Brain and Its Conversion to N-Methyl and N-Dimethyltryptamine in Vitro and in Vivo

The Role of Brain Serotonin in the Pharmacologic Effects of the Methyl Xanthines

Suppression of Brain Serotonin Synthesis and Metabolism by Benzodiazepine Minor Tranquilizers

Discussion

Session 3. Physiology and Pharmacology: Depletion of Serotonin

Introduction

Serotonin and Convulsions

Brain Serotonin and the Pituitary-Adrenal System

Relationship between Telencephalic Content of Serotonin and Pain Sensitivity

Recent Studies on the Mechanism of Action of Chlorinated Amphetamines

An Approach to the Assay of Serotonin Using Gas-Liquid Chromatography and Mass Fragmentography—the Pineal Gland as a Model System

Effects of 5,6-Dihydroxytryptamine on Brain Monoamine Neurons in the Rat

Discussion

Session 4. Neurophysiology: Effects of Altering Serotonin on Central Nervous System Neurons

Introduction

Behavioral Pharmacology of p-Chlorophenylalanine (PCPA)

The Physiology and Pharmacology of Serotonin Mediated Synapses

Direct and Indirect Actions of LSD, Serotonin and Related Compounds on Serotonin-Containing Neurons

5-HT-Containing Neurons: Unit Activity in Behaving Cats

Amygdala Unit Activity as a Reflection of Functional Changes in Brain Serotonergic Neurons

Serotonergic Receptors in the Central Nervous System

The Role of Hypothalamic Serotonin in Thermoregulation

Discussion

Session 5. Animal Behavioral Studies: Behavioral Effects of Altering Serotonin in Animals

Introduction

Effects of Behavioral Manipulations upon Brain Serotonin and Dopamine

Effects of PCPA on Fighting Behavior and Habituation of Startle Response in Rats

Biochemical and Behavioral Changes in Rats with Experimental Phenylketonuria

Effects of Serotonin Depletion on Behavior in Monkeys

Effects of Parachlorophenylalanine on the Behavior of Monkeys

Changes in Brain Serotonin Level and Male Sexual Behavior

Discussion

Session 6. Animal Behavioral Studies—Sleep: The Relation of Serotonin to Sleep

Introduction

Serotonin and Sleep in the Cat

The Effect of flarachlorophenylalanine on Sleep in the Rat: Some Implications for the Serotonin-Sleep Hypothesis

The Effect of the Chronic Administration of Parachlorophenylalanine (PCPA) on Sleep Parameters in the Cat

Cat Brain Serotonin Content during Sleep and Wakefulness

Monoaminergic Systems in the Brain and Their Role in the Sleep States

5-HTP and the Syndrome of Intention or Action Myoclonus as a Sequel to Hypoxic Encephalopathy

Discussion

Session 7. Human Behavior: Tests for Serotonin Utilization in Humans and Effects of Precursor Loading in Various Disorders

Introduction

Monoamine Metabolism in Depression: Clinical Application of the Probenecid Test

The Use of Probenecid in High Doses for the Estimation of Central Serotonin Turnover in Affective Illness and Addicts on Methadone

Precursor Loading Strategies

Cerebrospinal Fluid Levels of 5-Hydroxyindoleacetic Acid in Psychiatric Disorders: A Critical Assessment

5-Hydroxytryptophan and Chronic Schizophrenia—A Preliminary Study

Oral 5-Hydroxytryptophan Effects on Sleep

Discussion

Session 8. Human Behavior: Tests for Serotonin Utilization in Humans and Effects of Precursor Loading in Various Disorders

Introduction

Role of Serotonin in Affective Disorders

Behavioral and Metabolic Effects of L-Tryptophan in Unipolar Depressed Patients

Balance, Permission, and Discrimination among Amines: A Theoretical Consideration of the Actions of L-Tryptophan in Disorders of Movements and Affect

Clinical Studies of L-5-Hydroxytryptophan in Depression

Discussion

Summary

