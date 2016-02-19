Serotonin and Behavior
1st Edition
Description
Serotonin and Behavior contains the proceedings of the 1972 symposium on the behavioral effects of changes in brain serotonin, held at Stanford University in California. The papers explore the role of serotonin in behavior as well as the key biochemical and pharmacological issues involved in behavioral studies of severe psychiatric disorders in both humans and animals. The book is organized into eight sections comprised of 65 chapters, with topics ranging from the fundamental biochemistry and pharmacology of the enzymes synthesizing serotonin, particularly, tryptophan hydroxylase and its inhibitors, to the physiology and pharmacology of serotonin. Some papers discuss the link between the telencephalic content of serotonin and pain sensitivity. Other papers focus on the effects of altering serotonin on neurons in the central nervous system. There are chapters that explain the effects of altering serotonin on animal behavior, the relationship between serotonin and sleep, the use of high doses of probenecid to estimate central serotonin turnover in affective disorders and addicts, the behavioral and metabolic effects of L-tryptophan in unipolar depressed patients taking methadone, and amygdala unit activity as a reflection of functional changes in brain serotonergic neurons. Biochemists, pharmacologists, psychiatrists, psychologists, and anyone interested in psychopharmacology will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preclinical Psychopharmacology Research Review Committee
Preface
Welcoming Statement
Session 1. Biochemistry and Pharmacology: Tryptophan Hydroxylase and Inhibitors of Tryptophan Hydroxylase
Introduction
Does the Total Turnover of Brain 5-HT Reflect the Functional Activity of 5-HT in Brain?
Metabolism of p-Chlorophenylalanine and the Molecular Aspects of Its Action
Assays and Properties of Tryptophan 5-Hydroxylase
Comparative Studies on the Effect of Psrachlorophenylalanine on Hydroxylation of Tryptophan in Pineal and Brain of Rat
Physiologic and Drug-Induced Regulation of Serotonin Synthesis
Tryptophan Hydroxylase Inhibitors Other than PCPA
Some Drug Effects on the Functions of the Two Measurable Forms of Tryptophan-5-Hydroxylase: Influence on Hydroxylation and Uptake of Substrate
Discussion
Session 2. Physiology and Pharmacology: Localization, Uptake, and Metabolism of Serotonin
Introduction
Localization and Transport of Serotonin
Serotonin Uptake Systems in Brain Tissue
The Role of Serotonin /V-Acetyltransferase in the Adrenergic
Regulation of Indole Metabolism in the Pineal Gland
Control of Brain 5-HT Content by Dietary Carbohydrates
The Normal Occurrence of Tryptamine in Brain and Its Conversion to N-Methyl and N-Dimethyltryptamine in Vitro and in Vivo
The Role of Brain Serotonin in the Pharmacologic Effects of the Methyl Xanthines
Suppression of Brain Serotonin Synthesis and Metabolism by Benzodiazepine Minor Tranquilizers
Discussion
Session 3. Physiology and Pharmacology: Depletion of Serotonin
Introduction
Serotonin and Convulsions
Brain Serotonin and the Pituitary-Adrenal System
Relationship between Telencephalic Content of Serotonin and Pain Sensitivity
Recent Studies on the Mechanism of Action of Chlorinated Amphetamines
An Approach to the Assay of Serotonin Using Gas-Liquid Chromatography and Mass Fragmentography—the Pineal Gland as a Model System
Effects of 5,6-Dihydroxytryptamine on Brain Monoamine Neurons in the Rat
Discussion
Session 4. Neurophysiology: Effects of Altering Serotonin on Central Nervous System Neurons
Introduction
Behavioral Pharmacology of p-Chlorophenylalanine (PCPA)
The Physiology and Pharmacology of Serotonin Mediated Synapses
Direct and Indirect Actions of LSD, Serotonin and Related Compounds on Serotonin-Containing Neurons
5-HT-Containing Neurons: Unit Activity in Behaving Cats
Amygdala Unit Activity as a Reflection of Functional Changes in Brain Serotonergic Neurons
Serotonergic Receptors in the Central Nervous System
The Role of Hypothalamic Serotonin in Thermoregulation
Discussion
Session 5. Animal Behavioral Studies: Behavioral Effects of Altering Serotonin in Animals
Introduction
Effects of Behavioral Manipulations upon Brain Serotonin and Dopamine
Effects of PCPA on Fighting Behavior and Habituation of Startle Response in Rats
Biochemical and Behavioral Changes in Rats with Experimental Phenylketonuria
Effects of Serotonin Depletion on Behavior in Monkeys
Effects of Parachlorophenylalanine on the Behavior of Monkeys
Changes in Brain Serotonin Level and Male Sexual Behavior
Discussion
Session 6. Animal Behavioral Studies—Sleep: The Relation of Serotonin to Sleep
Introduction
Serotonin and Sleep in the Cat
The Effect of flarachlorophenylalanine on Sleep in the Rat: Some Implications for the Serotonin-Sleep Hypothesis
The Effect of the Chronic Administration of Parachlorophenylalanine (PCPA) on Sleep Parameters in the Cat
Cat Brain Serotonin Content during Sleep and Wakefulness
Monoaminergic Systems in the Brain and Their Role in the Sleep States
5-HTP and the Syndrome of Intention or Action Myoclonus as a Sequel to Hypoxic Encephalopathy
Discussion
Session 7. Human Behavior: Tests for Serotonin Utilization in Humans and Effects of Precursor Loading in Various Disorders
Introduction
Monoamine Metabolism in Depression: Clinical Application of the Probenecid Test
The Use of Probenecid in High Doses for the Estimation of Central Serotonin Turnover in Affective Illness and Addicts on Methadone
Precursor Loading Strategies
Cerebrospinal Fluid Levels of 5-Hydroxyindoleacetic Acid in Psychiatric Disorders: A Critical Assessment
5-Hydroxytryptophan and Chronic Schizophrenia—A Preliminary Study
Oral 5-Hydroxytryptophan Effects on Sleep
Discussion
Session 8. Human Behavior: Tests for Serotonin Utilization in Humans and Effects of Precursor Loading in Various Disorders
Introduction
Role of Serotonin in Affective Disorders
Behavioral and Metabolic Effects of L-Tryptophan in Unipolar Depressed Patients
Balance, Permission, and Discrimination among Amines: A Theoretical Consideration of the Actions of L-Tryptophan in Disorders of Movements and Affect
Clinical Studies of L-5-Hydroxytryptophan in Depression
Discussion
Summary
References
Abbreviations
Subject Index
