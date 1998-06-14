Serious Mental Health Problems in the Community
1st Edition
Policy, Practice & Research
Description
This resource offers a comprehensive, interdisciplinary critical overview of the effect of policy framework, organizational structures, economic issues and the principles of "good" practice in the provision of community services for people with serious mental health problems. Combines research evidence and practical illustrations of approaches and interventions with informed comment on their efficacy and implementation in routine clinical practice. Chapters include key points, case studies, questions for reflection and discussion and suggested further reading.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 1998
- Published:
- 14th June 1998
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702021275
About the Author
Charles Brooker
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Mental Health and Criminal Justice
Julie Repper
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, University of Sheffield & Lead Research Nurse, Community Health Sheffield NHS Trust, UK