Serious Mental Health Problems in the Community - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702021275

Serious Mental Health Problems in the Community

1st Edition

Policy, Practice & Research

Authors: Charles Brooker Julie Repper
Paperback ISBN: 9780702021275
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 14th June 1998
Page Count: 288
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This resource offers a comprehensive, interdisciplinary critical overview of the effect of policy framework, organizational structures, economic issues and the principles of "good" practice in the provision of community services for people with serious mental health problems. Combines research evidence and practical illustrations of approaches and interventions with informed comment on their efficacy and implementation in routine clinical practice. Chapters include key points, case studies, questions for reflection and discussion and suggested further reading.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Bailièrre Tindall 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Bailièrre Tindall
Paperback ISBN:
9780702021275

About the Author

Charles Brooker

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Mental Health and Criminal Justice

Julie Repper

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Fellow, University of Sheffield & Lead Research Nurse, Community Health Sheffield NHS Trust, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.