Serious Incident Prevention - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750675215, 9780080480855

Serious Incident Prevention

2nd Edition

How to Sustain Accident-Free Operations in Your Plant or Company

Authors: Thomas Burns
eBook ISBN: 9780080480855
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750675215
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 18th June 2002
Page Count: 216
Description

This is your guide to creating a proactive, effective prevention process. This book presents a model showing you how to systematically identify and execute the steps needed to make your operations incident-free. Its team-based approach draws every level of the organization into the effort.

Serious incidents affect a company's most important and most visible measures of performance, including profitability and company image. Use the author's ground-breaking method for preventing serious incidents, from a team perspective. Whether applied in real-life situations or in the classroom, this method will help you create a safer, more profitable plant.

Up to date information and expanded topic coverage is provided in this new edition. There are two new chapters. One covers leveraging the power of behavior-based techniques and the other covers the benefits of developing teamwork skills. New material features case studies of corporations that have achieved a high degree of success from the implementation of Burns' techniques. Additionally, the author has included safety performance scorecards, a practical and effective tool for preventing serious incidents.

Key Features

  • Updated with all new material on teamwork skills and behavior-based techniques
  • This unique method shows the user how to prevent serious incidents before they occur
  • Includes cases of real-life examples and safety performance scorecards

Table of Contents

Serious incident prevention: A career perspective. The improvement challenge. The barriers to improvement. Management of change. A proven process improvement model. Establishing serious incident prevention as an organizational priority. Employee involvement. Understanding the risks. Identifying the critical work. Establishing performance standards. Measurement and feedback. Reinforcement and corrective action. Improving and updating the process. Applying the process model: A case study. Responding to the challenge.

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080480855
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750675215

About the Author

Thomas Burns

Affiliations and Expertise

Thomas Burns, P.E., is founder and president of SIP Management Systems, Inc. in Longview, Texas, a consulting and training firm that helps organizations take a proactive approach to maintaining safe and profitable workplaces. During his nearly three decades at Eastman Chemical Company, the company won the Malcolm Baldridge National Quality Award, received OSHA STAR recognition, and was named by Industry Week as one of the world's 100 best-managed companies.

