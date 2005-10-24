Serial Crime
1st Edition
Theoretical and Practical Issues in Behavioral Profiling
Description
Serial Crime provides a theoretical and practical foundation for understanding the motivation and dynamics in a range of serial offenses . It successfully connects concepts and creates links to criminal behavior across crimes —murder, sexual assault, and arson— something no other book available does.
The connection of serial behavior to profiling, the most useful tool in discovering behavior patterns, is new to the body of literature available and serves to examine the ideal manner in which profiling can be used in conjunction with psychology to positively affect criminal investigations.
The book includes case examples that offer real-world uses of behavioral profiling in investigations, and highlight a variety of issues in understanding and investigating serial crime.
Key Features
Illustrates the promise, purposes and pitfalls of behavioral profiling in the investigation of various serial crimes
Readership
The primary audience would include criminal profilers, fire investigators, universities offering forensic science/criminal justice programs, and forensic, police, criminal, and behavioral psychologists. The secondary audience would include attorneys and judges involved in criminal litigation, and forensic scientists and consultants (generalists).
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Criminal Profiling: A Continuing History By Gareth Norris
Chapter 2 Induction and Deduction in Criminal Profiling By Wayne Petherick
Chapter 3 Criminal Profiling Methods By Wayne Petherick
Chapter 4 The Fallacy of Accuracy in Criminal Profiling By Wayne Petherick
Chapter 5 Criminal Profiling as Expert Evidence By Wayne Petherick, David Field, Andrew Lowe, and Elizabeth Fry
Chapter 6 Where To From Here? By Wayne Petherick
Chapter 7 Criminal Profilers and the Media: Profiling the Beltway Snipers By Brent E. Turvey and Michael McGrath
Chapter 8 Serial Stalking: Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places? By Wayne Petherick
Chapter 9 Serial Rape: An Investigative Approach By Terry Goldsworthy
Chapter 10 Serial Murder: A Biopsychosocial Approach By Robert J. Homant and Daniel B. Kennedy
Chapter 11 Serial Arson By Ross Brogan
INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 24th October 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080468549
About the Author
Wayne Petherick
Wayne Petherick is Associate Professor of Criminology at Bond University in Australia. Wayne’s areas of interest include forensic criminology, forensic victimology, criminal motivations, criminal profiling, and applied crime analysis. He has worked on risk and threat cases, a mass homicide, stalking, rape, and a variety of civil suits involving premises liability and crime prevention. He has presented to audiences in Australia and abroad, and has published in a variety of areas including social science and legal works in the areas of criminal profiling, expert evidence, stalking, serial crimes, criminal motivations, and victimology. Wayne is co-editor of Forensic Criminology, and editor of Profiling and Serial Crime: Theoretical and Practical Issues, now in its third edition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Criminology, Faculty of Society and Design, Bond University, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
Reviews
“The unique presentation of the book successfully connects the concepts and creates links to criminal behaviour across crimes . . . something no other title available does.” – The Journal of Law Enforcement "[Serial Crime] offers an excellent introductory text and gives the reader a thorough overview and a sense of where we currently are in the evolution of the field. [T]his volume provides a seminal building block for the field [of crime scene investigation and criminal profiling]." - Australian and New Zealand Journal of Criminology