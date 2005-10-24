Serial Crime - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120885121, 9780080468549

Serial Crime

1st Edition

Theoretical and Practical Issues in Behavioral Profiling

Authors: Wayne Petherick Wayne Petherick
eBook ISBN: 9780080468549
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th October 2005
Page Count: 280
Description

Serial Crime provides a theoretical and practical foundation for understanding the motivation and dynamics in a range of serial offenses . It successfully connects concepts and creates links to criminal behavior across crimes —murder, sexual assault, and arson— something no other book available does.

The connection of serial behavior to profiling, the most useful tool in discovering behavior patterns, is new to the body of literature available and serves to examine the ideal manner in which profiling can be used in conjunction with psychology to positively affect criminal investigations.

The book includes case examples that offer real-world uses of behavioral profiling in investigations, and highlight a variety of issues in understanding and investigating serial crime.

The book's primary audience would include criminal profilers, fire investigators, universities offering forensic science/criminal justice programs, and forensic, police, criminal, and behavioral psychologists. The secondary audience would include attorneys and judges involved in criminal litigation, and forensic scientists and consultants (generalists).

Key Features

  • Provides a theoretical and practical foundation for understanding the motivation and dynamics in a range of serial offenses

  • Illustrates the promise, purposes and pitfalls of behavioral profiling in the investigation of various serial crimes

  • Case examples offer real-world uses of behavioral profiling in investigations, and highlight a variety of issues in understanding and investigating serial crime

Readership

The primary audience would include criminal profilers, fire investigators, universities offering forensic science/criminal justice programs, and forensic, police, criminal, and behavioral psychologists. The secondary audience would include attorneys and judges involved in criminal litigation, and forensic scientists and consultants (generalists).

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Criminal Profiling: A Continuing History By Gareth Norris

Chapter 2 Induction and Deduction in Criminal Profiling By Wayne Petherick

Chapter 3 Criminal Profiling Methods By Wayne Petherick

Chapter 4 The Fallacy of Accuracy in Criminal Profiling By Wayne Petherick

Chapter 5 Criminal Profiling as Expert Evidence By Wayne Petherick, David Field, Andrew Lowe, and Elizabeth Fry

Chapter 6 Where To From Here? By Wayne Petherick

Chapter 7 Criminal Profilers and the Media: Profiling the Beltway Snipers By Brent E. Turvey and Michael McGrath

Chapter 8 Serial Stalking: Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places? By Wayne Petherick

Chapter 9 Serial Rape: An Investigative Approach By Terry Goldsworthy

Chapter 10 Serial Murder: A Biopsychosocial Approach By Robert J. Homant and Daniel B. Kennedy

Chapter 11 Serial Arson By Ross Brogan

INDEX

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080468549

About the Author

Wayne Petherick

Wayne Petherick is Associate Professor of Criminology at Bond University in Australia. Wayne’s areas of interest include forensic criminology, forensic victimology, criminal motivations, criminal profiling, and applied crime analysis. He has worked on risk and threat cases, a mass homicide, stalking, rape, and a variety of civil suits involving premises liability and crime prevention. He has presented to audiences in Australia and abroad, and has published in a variety of areas including social science and legal works in the areas of criminal profiling, expert evidence, stalking, serial crimes, criminal motivations, and victimology. Wayne is co-editor of Forensic Criminology, and editor of Profiling and Serial Crime: Theoretical and Practical Issues, now in its third edition.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Criminology, Faculty of Society and Design, Bond University, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

Reviews

“The unique presentation of the book successfully connects the concepts and creates links to criminal behaviour across crimes . . . something no other title available does.” – The Journal of Law Enforcement "[Serial Crime] offers an excellent introductory text and gives the reader a thorough overview and a sense of where we currently are in the evolution of the field. [T]his volume provides a seminal building block for the field [of crime scene investigation and criminal profiling]." - Australian and New Zealand Journal of Criminology

Ratings and Reviews

