Sequence Analysis in Molecular Biology
1st Edition
Treasure Trove or Trivial Pursuit
Description
Sequence Analysis in Molecular Biology: Treasure Trove or Trivial Pursuit presents the methods for sequence analysis of DNA and proteins. This book contains eight chapters that consider the sequence analysis either directly on a microcomputer or using one of the main sequence/programs data banks.
This book starts with a description of the main nucleic acid and protein sequence data banks, followed by a short section on the ""housekeeping aids"" that the computer can provide during a sequencing project. Chapters 4 and 5 deal with nucleic acid and protein sequence analysis. Chapter 6 treats algorithms for homology searching and sequence alignments. Chapter 7 presents some selected examples of how computer modeling can help decide whether an observed sequence pattern is significant or not, and how computer simulation is sometimes used to get a feeling for the behavior of intrinsically complex sequence-dependent processes. Chapter 8 contains some comments on the role of theoretical sequence analysis in molecular biology. This book is directed toward molecular biologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction: The Abnormalin Story
Chapter 2 The Collector's Dream: From Dayhoff to Data Banks
Chapter 3 Sequencing on the Computer: Programs That Make Lab Work Easier, Faster, and More Fun(?)
I. Designing Oligonucleotide Probes
II. Constructing Restriction Maps
III. Sequencing DNA
IV. Finding Restriction Sites
V. Translating DNA into Protein
VI. Simulating Cloning Experiments
Chapter 4 Nucleotide Sequences: What You Can Do With Your Sequence Once You Have It
I. Protein - DNA Interactions and Regulation of Gene Expression
II. Promoter Sequences
III. Terminator Sequences
IV. Splice Sites
V. Initiation of Protein Synthesis: Ribosome-Binding Sites
VI. Finding Coding Regions
VII. RNA Folding and Structure
VIII. DNA Geometry
Chapter 5 Protein Sequences: What You Can Do With Your Sequence Once You Have It
I. Rules of Protein Structure
II. Secondary Structure Prediction
III. Supersecondary Structure Prediction
IV. Predicting the Structural and Functional Class of a Protein
V. The Polar-Apolar Nature of Soluble and Membrane-Bound Proteins
VI. Sorting Signals in Proteins 1
VII. Covalent Modifications of Proteins
Chapter 6 Sequence Similarities, Homologies, and Alignments
I. Dot-Matrix Analysis
II. Global Alignments
III. Local Alignments
IV. Multiple Alignments
V. Measures of Amino Acid Similarity
VI. Estimating the Statistical Significance of an Alignment
Chapter 7 Machine Molecular Biology: Running Experiments on the Computer
I. Patterns That Were Not
II. Computer-Guided Intuition
Chapter 8 Sequences: Where Theoretical and Experimental Molecular Biology Meet
Appendix 1 Molecular Biology Databases
Appendix 2 Some Commercially Available Software Packages for Molecular Biology
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 10th November 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160285