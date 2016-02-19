Sequence Analysis in Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127251301, 9780323160285

Sequence Analysis in Molecular Biology

1st Edition

Treasure Trove or Trivial Pursuit

Editors: Gunnar Von Heijne
eBook ISBN: 9780323160285
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th November 1987
Page Count: 202
Description

Sequence Analysis in Molecular Biology: Treasure Trove or Trivial Pursuit presents the methods for sequence analysis of DNA and proteins. This book contains eight chapters that consider the sequence analysis either directly on a microcomputer or using one of the main sequence/programs data banks.
This book starts with a description of the main nucleic acid and protein sequence data banks, followed by a short section on the ""housekeeping aids"" that the computer can provide during a sequencing project. Chapters 4 and 5 deal with nucleic acid and protein sequence analysis. Chapter 6 treats algorithms for homology searching and sequence alignments. Chapter 7 presents some selected examples of how computer modeling can help decide whether an observed sequence pattern is significant or not, and how computer simulation is sometimes used to get a feeling for the behavior of intrinsically complex sequence-dependent processes. Chapter 8 contains some comments on the role of theoretical sequence analysis in molecular biology. This book is directed toward molecular biologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction: The Abnormalin Story

Chapter 2 The Collector's Dream: From Dayhoff to Data Banks

Chapter 3 Sequencing on the Computer: Programs That Make Lab Work Easier, Faster, and More Fun(?)

I. Designing Oligonucleotide Probes

II. Constructing Restriction Maps

III. Sequencing DNA

IV. Finding Restriction Sites

V. Translating DNA into Protein

VI. Simulating Cloning Experiments

Chapter 4 Nucleotide Sequences: What You Can Do With Your Sequence Once You Have It

I. Protein - DNA Interactions and Regulation of Gene Expression

II. Promoter Sequences

III. Terminator Sequences

IV. Splice Sites

V. Initiation of Protein Synthesis: Ribosome-Binding Sites

VI. Finding Coding Regions

VII. RNA Folding and Structure

VIII. DNA Geometry

Chapter 5 Protein Sequences: What You Can Do With Your Sequence Once You Have It

I. Rules of Protein Structure

II. Secondary Structure Prediction

III. Supersecondary Structure Prediction

IV. Predicting the Structural and Functional Class of a Protein

V. The Polar-Apolar Nature of Soluble and Membrane-Bound Proteins

VI. Sorting Signals in Proteins 1

VII. Covalent Modifications of Proteins

Chapter 6 Sequence Similarities, Homologies, and Alignments

I. Dot-Matrix Analysis

II. Global Alignments

III. Local Alignments

IV. Multiple Alignments

V. Measures of Amino Acid Similarity

VI. Estimating the Statistical Significance of an Alignment

Chapter 7 Machine Molecular Biology: Running Experiments on the Computer

I. Patterns That Were Not

II. Computer-Guided Intuition

Chapter 8 Sequences: Where Theoretical and Experimental Molecular Biology Meet

Appendix 1 Molecular Biology Databases

Appendix 2 Some Commercially Available Software Packages for Molecular Biology

Bibliography

Index


About the Editor

Gunnar Von Heijne

