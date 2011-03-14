Sepsis, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 23-1
1st Edition
Authors: R. Phillip Dellinger
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455706648
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th March 2011
Page Count: 256
Description
Respected leader in Critical Care Medicine, Phillip Dellinger has complied a top-notch range of articles on the subject of Sepsis. Topics include: "The History of Sepsis," "Molecular Biology of Sepsis," "Sepsis Induced Tissue Hypoperfusion," "Hemodynamic Monitoring in Sepsis," "Performance Improvement in Sepsis," and more!
About the Authors
R. Phillip Dellinger Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Cooper Medical School of Rowan University; Director, Critical Care, Cooper University Hospital, Camden, NJ
