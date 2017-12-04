Sepsis, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323566339, 9780323566346

Sepsis, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 34-1

1st Edition

Authors: Mervyn Singer Manu Shankar-Hari
eBook ISBN: 9780323566346
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323566339
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th December 2017
Table of Contents

Critical Care Clinics

Sepsis

Preface: Caring for Sepsis Patients: An Update

Sepsis Definitions: A Work in Progress

Epidemiology and Outcomes

Immune Activation in Sepsis

Pathophysiology of Septic Shock

Mechanisms of Organ Dysfunction in Sepsis

Endocrine and Metabolic Alterations in Sepsis and Implications for Treatment

Management of Sepsis-Induced Immunosuppression

Nutrition Therapy in Sepsis

Common Sense Approach to Managing Sepsis

Biomarkers in Sepsis

Personalizing Sepsis Care

Novel Interventions: What’s New and the Future

Improving Long-Term Outcomes After Sepsis

Description

This issue of Critical Care Clinics, edited by Mervyn singer and Manu Shankar-Hari, includes: Sepsis 3.0 Definitions; Epidemiology and Outcomes; Pathophysiology of sepsis; Pathophysiology of Septic shock; Mechanism of organ dysfunction in sepsis; Endocrine and metabolic alterations in sepsis: challenges and treatments; The immune system in sepsis; Nutrition and Sepsis; Common sense approach to managing sepsis; Biomarkers for sepsis and their use; Personalizing sepsis care; Novel interventions - What’s new and the future; and Long term outcomes following Sepsis.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323566346
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323566339

About the Authors

Mervyn Singer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University College London

Manu Shankar-Hari Author

Affiliations and Expertise

NHS

