Sepsis, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 34-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Critical Care Clinics
Sepsis
Preface: Caring for Sepsis Patients: An Update
Sepsis Definitions: A Work in Progress
Epidemiology and Outcomes
Immune Activation in Sepsis
Pathophysiology of Septic Shock
Mechanisms of Organ Dysfunction in Sepsis
Endocrine and Metabolic Alterations in Sepsis and Implications for Treatment
Management of Sepsis-Induced Immunosuppression
Nutrition Therapy in Sepsis
Common Sense Approach to Managing Sepsis
Biomarkers in Sepsis
Personalizing Sepsis Care
Novel Interventions: What’s New and the Future
Improving Long-Term Outcomes After Sepsis
Description
This issue of Critical Care Clinics, edited by Mervyn singer and Manu Shankar-Hari, includes: Sepsis 3.0 Definitions; Epidemiology and Outcomes; Pathophysiology of sepsis; Pathophysiology of Septic shock; Mechanism of organ dysfunction in sepsis; Endocrine and metabolic alterations in sepsis: challenges and treatments; The immune system in sepsis; Nutrition and Sepsis; Common sense approach to managing sepsis; Biomarkers for sepsis and their use; Personalizing sepsis care; Novel interventions - What’s new and the future; and Long term outcomes following Sepsis.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 4th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323566346
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323566339
About the Authors
Mervyn Singer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University College London
Manu Shankar-Hari Author
Affiliations and Expertise
NHS