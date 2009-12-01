Sepsis, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712049

Sepsis, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 25-4

1st Edition

Authors: R. Phillip Dellinger
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712049
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st December 2009
Description

Respected leader in Critical Care Medicine, Phillip Dellinger has complied a top-notch range of articles on the subject of Sepsis. Topics include: "The History of Sepsis," "Molecular Biology of Sepsis," "Sepsis Induced Tissue Hypoperfusion," "Hemodynamic Monitoring in Sepsis," "Performance Improvement in Sepsis," and more!

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437712049

About the Authors

R. Phillip Dellinger Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Cooper Medical School of Rowan University; Director, Critical Care, Cooper University Hospital, Camden, NJ

