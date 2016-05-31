Sepsis, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323446112, 9780323398022

Sepsis, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 37-2

1st Edition

Authors: Julie Bastarache Eric Seeley
eBook ISBN: 9780323398022
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323446112
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st May 2016
Description

This issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine focuses on Sepsis. Articles include: The changing epidemiology and definition of sepsis; risk stratification and prognosis in sepsis: what have we learned from biomarkers and microarrays?;
Sepsis outside the ICU: development and implementation of sepsis alert systems; The use of ultrasound in caring for the septic patient; Sepsis resuscitation: Fluid choice and dose; Beyond the golden hours: caring for the septic patient after the initial resuscitation; Vasopressors during sepsis: selection and targets; Dysglycemia and glucose control during sepsis; Cardiac function and dysfunction in sepsis;Goal Directed Resuscitation in Septic Shock; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323398022
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323446112

About the Authors

Julie Bastarache Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University School of Medicine

Eric Seeley Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California

