Sepsis, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 37-2
1st Edition
This issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine focuses on Sepsis. Articles include: The changing epidemiology and definition of sepsis; risk stratification and prognosis in sepsis: what have we learned from biomarkers and microarrays?;
Sepsis outside the ICU: development and implementation of sepsis alert systems; The use of ultrasound in caring for the septic patient; Sepsis resuscitation: Fluid choice and dose; Beyond the golden hours: caring for the septic patient after the initial resuscitation; Vasopressors during sepsis: selection and targets; Dysglycemia and glucose control during sepsis; Cardiac function and dysfunction in sepsis;Goal Directed Resuscitation in Septic Shock; and more!
- English
- © Elsevier 2016
- 31st May 2016
- Elsevier
- 9780323398022
- 9780323446112
Julie Bastarache Author
Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Eric Seeley Author
University of California