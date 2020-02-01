Separation Science and Proteomics
1st Edition
Current Trends and New Approaches
Description
Separation Science and Proteomics: Current Trends and New Approaches provides readers with the most advanced theories and methodologies on the most important separation methods contributing to current proteomics. Intended to be a practical reference that meets the needs of everyday practitioners, it also serves as a go-to guide for scientists focused on the theory of separation science, new methods development, and new equipment design.
Future progress in proteomics is connected to the introduction of new and more powerful techniques and the perfection of techniques proposed over the past several decades, and an in-depth understanding of physical mechanisms for a particular separation method or methods combination is crucial for scientists who need to bridge the gap between traditional and contemporary methods.
Authored by a chemist who has more than 20 years of experience in separation science and proteomics, this book offers readers insights and solutions to the separation mechanism of a full range of related techniques and complex problems, including the concentration distribution of analyzed protein during IEF separation in natural or IPG gradients or detailed mechanisms of electrophoresis in thermal gradients.
Key Features
- Covers theoretical aspects, such as resolving power limitations as flow rate and electric current density reach technical limits
- Provides a critical review of newly proposed separation methods and approaches, including a range of equilibrium gradient methods
- Addresses the physical aspects important for optimization of the separation process, including acid–base equilibria, dissociation schemes and chemistry of non-aqueous solutions
- Analyzes biophysical methods of protein structure analysis and discusses scaling to micro-separations and possible applications of nanotechnologies
Readership
Analytical chemists and researchers focusing on proteome analysis; secondary audience includes medicinal chemists with a focus on separation science
Table of Contents
- Basic Separation Techniques in Protein Fractionation
2. Acid –base equilibria and protein behavior in electrically driven separations
3. Non-aqueous media
4. Electroosmosis
5. Detection Methods
6. Multi – dimensional maps and multistep separations
7. Non-conventional electrophoretic approaches to protein fractionation
8. Sample preparation
9. Mass Spectrometry
10. Proteomics technologies
11. Biophysical Methods contributing to Proteomics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128053966
About the Author
Alexandre Stoyanov
Alexandre Stoyanov, PhD is Assistant Research Professor in the Department of Pathology and Anatomical Sciences at the University of Missouri. He earned his PhD in Chemistry in the Institute of Physical Chemistry at the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow. In 2001 Dr. Stoyanov co-authored the Elsevier book, Proteome Revisited: Theory and Practice of all Relevant Electrophoretic Steps. He has been a contributor to two other books and more than 30 journal articles on related topics. His current research focuses on electophoretic and chromatographic separations, spectroscopy, 2D electrophoresis and LC-mass spectrometry.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Missouri, Columbia, MO, USA