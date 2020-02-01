Separation Science and Proteomics: Current Trends and New Approaches provides readers with the most advanced theories and methodologies on the most important separation methods contributing to current proteomics. Intended to be a practical reference that meets the needs of everyday practitioners, it also serves as a go-to guide for scientists focused on the theory of separation science, new methods development, and new equipment design.

Future progress in proteomics is connected to the introduction of new and more powerful techniques and the perfection of techniques proposed over the past several decades, and an in-depth understanding of physical mechanisms for a particular separation method or methods combination is crucial for scientists who need to bridge the gap between traditional and contemporary methods.

Authored by a chemist who has more than 20 years of experience in separation science and proteomics, this book offers readers insights and solutions to the separation mechanism of a full range of related techniques and complex problems, including the concentration distribution of analyzed protein during IEF separation in natural or IPG gradients or detailed mechanisms of electrophoresis in thermal gradients.