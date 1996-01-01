Separation Processes in the Food and Biotechnology Industries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855732872, 9781855736573

Separation Processes in the Food and Biotechnology Industries

1st Edition

Principles and Applications

Editors: A S Grandison M J Lewis
eBook ISBN: 9781855736573
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855732872
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1996
Page Count: 304
Table of Contents

Separation processes – an overview; Supercritical fluid extraction and its application in the food industry; Pressure-activated membrane processes; Ultrafiltration; Microfiltration; Ion-exchange and electrodialysis; Innovative separation methods in bioprocessing; Fractionation of fat; Solids separation processes.

Description

This book reviews methods and techniques for separating food components and products of the biotechnology industry. The introduction focuses on food composition and some of the conventional separation techniques. Subsequent chapters deal with each specific type or area of application individually and include information on the basic principles, industrial equipment available, commercial applications and an overview of research and development.

Readership

Food scientists, technologists, processors, and manufacturers

About the Editors

A S Grandison Editor

M J Lewis Editor

