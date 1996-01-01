Separation Processes in the Food and Biotechnology Industries
1st Edition
Principles and Applications
Table of Contents
Separation processes – an overview; Supercritical fluid extraction and its application in the food industry; Pressure-activated membrane processes; Ultrafiltration; Microfiltration; Ion-exchange and electrodialysis; Innovative separation methods in bioprocessing; Fractionation of fat; Solids separation processes.
Description
This book reviews methods and techniques for separating food components and products of the biotechnology industry. The introduction focuses on food composition and some of the conventional separation techniques. Subsequent chapters deal with each specific type or area of application individually and include information on the basic principles, industrial equipment available, commercial applications and an overview of research and development.
Readership
Food scientists, technologists, processors, and manufacturers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1996
- Published:
- 1st January 1996
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855736573
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855732872
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
A S Grandison Editor
M J Lewis Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Reading, UK