Separation of Individual Compound Classes, Volume B
1st Edition
Serial Editors: O. Mikes
eBook ISBN: 9780080858463
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st November 1988
Page Count: 717
Table of Contents
- Proteins and Their Higher Molecular Weight Fragments. 8. Enzymes. 9. Peptides. 10. Nucleic Acids, Polynucleotides and Oligonucleotides. 11. Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides. 12. Compound Biopolymers and Biooligomers. 13. Applications of High-Performance Liquid Chromatographic Methods in Structural Studies of Biopolymers and Biooligomers. 14. Register of Biopolymers, Biooligomers and Oligomeric Fragments Separated by HPLC or MPLC Methods Methods. 15. Bibliography. 16. Prospects for High-Pressure and Medium-Pressure Column Liquid Chromatography of Biopolymers and Biooligomers. Subject Index.
Reviews
@from:R.S. Ersser @qu:...an essential database and a vital source of practical information for those working with macromolecules in a biological matrix. @source:Analyst
