Separation Methods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444805270, 9780080860664

Separation Methods, Volume 8

1st Edition

Editors: Z. Deyl
eBook ISBN: 9780080860664
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 525
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
130.00
110.50
165.00
140.25
200.00
170.00
215.00
182.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
525
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080860664

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Z. Deyl Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Physiology, Czech Academy of Sciences, Prague, Czech Republic

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.