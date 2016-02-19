Separation Methods, Volume 8
1st Edition
Editors: Z. Deyl
eBook ISBN: 9780080860664
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 525
Details
- No. of pages:
- 525
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080860664
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Z. Deyl Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Physiology, Czech Academy of Sciences, Prague, Czech Republic
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.