Separation Methods in Drug Synthesis and Purification, Volume 8
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Klara Valko
1. Comparison of various modes and phase systems for analytical HPLC
Pavel Jandera
2. Fast generic HPLC methods
Ian Mutton
3. Capillary electrochromatography (CEC)
Debby Mangelings, Sebastiaan Eeltink, José Luís Dores-Sousa and Jelle De Vos
4. Coupled chromatography – mass spectrometry techniques for the analysis of combinatorial libraries
Steve Joseph Lane
5. Optimization strategies for HPLC and CZE
Yvan Vander Heyden
6. Computer-Aided HPLC Method Development for Quality Control of Complex Drug Mixtures
Imre Molnar
7. Development and Industrial Application of Automated Preparative HPLC
Jennifer Kingston
8. Strategies for the development of process chromatography as a unit operation for the pharmaceutical industry
Drew Katti
9. Recent developments in liquid and supercritical-fluid chromatographic enantioseparations
Debby Mangelings
10. Basis and pharmaceutical applications of thin-layer chromatography
Huba Kalasz and Klara Valko
11. Recent advances in quantitative structure- retention relationships (QSRR)
Roman Kaliszan
12. Application of capillary electrophoresis and chromatography for determination of physicochemical properties and search for surrogate biological processes
Marti Roses
13. Application of biomimetic HPLC measurements to model in vivo drug distribution to support early drug discovery
Klara Valko
Description
Separation Methods in Drug Synthesis and Purification, Second Edition provides an updated overview of the analytical techniques used in drug synthesis and purification. Unlike other books on either separation science or drug synthesis, this volume brings the two together to explain the basic principles and comparisons of each separation technique as it applies specifically to drug synthesis and purification.
In the past 17 years separation sciences have gone through significant developments. Several new chapters cover areas that have been developed and were not discussed in the first edition.
New to the second edition:
- Enantiomer separation using capillary electrophoresis (CE) and capillary electro- chromatography (CEC)
- Computer simulation of chromatographic separation for accelerating method development
- The application of chromatography and capillary electrophoresis used as surrogates for biological processes
- Developments in the established techniques of chromatography, particularly in the optimization of separation methods, such as gradient, interfaces to detectors and preparative methods
Key Features
- Features descriptions and applications of all separation methods with liquid mobile phases used in the pharmaceutical industry within a single volume
- Written by the leading scientists in their respective fields, providing solutions for a wide range of industrial separation problems encountered within the pharmaceutical industry
- Thoroughly updated with brand new separation science techniques as well as the latest developments in the established techniques of chromatography from the past several years
Readership
A wide range of professionals from all areas of the chemical and pharmaceutical industries: skilled practitioners in the field of separation science; professionals working in the pharmaceutical industry; academic researchers postgraduate level and above
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444640703
About the Editors
Klara Valko Editor
Dr. Klára Valkó is an enthusiastic principal scientist and consultant supporting early drug discovery and lead optimization with over 22 years of experience. She has been an Honorary Professor at UCL School of Pharmacy since 2004, leading the Physchem/ADME module (London, UK) for Drug Discovery MSc. Her many contributions to the field include the development of biomimetic HPLC methods for high throughput measurements of serum albumin, glycoprotein and phospholipid binding, the invention of the Chromatographic Hydrophobicity Index for fast determination of compounds’ lipophilicity using generic gradient reversed phase chromatography, and more.
Affiliations and Expertise
UCL School of Pharmacy