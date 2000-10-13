Separation Methods in Drug Synthesis and Purification, Volume 1

Editor's Preface. Series Editor's Preface. List of Contributors. Comparison of various modes and phase systems for analytical HPLC (P. Jandera). Fundamentals of HPLC. Chromatographic column and column packing particles. Separation modes in HPLC. Method development and optimisation of conditions in isocratic HPLC. Development of gradient-elution separations. Acknowledgements. References. Fast generic HPLC methods (I.M. Mutton). Introduction. Theory. Strategy for production of fast gradients. Fast gradients in practice. References. Application of standard methods in capillary electrophoresis for drug analysis (K. Altria). Introduction to capillary electrophoresis. Analysis of pharmaceuticals by CE. Low-pH buffer for analysis of basic drugs. High-pH buffer for analysis of acidic drugs. Micellar electrokinetic chromatography (MEKC) for neutral and=or charged drugs. Microemulsion electrokinetic chromatography (MEEKC) for neutral and=or charged drugs. Indirect UV detection method for analysis of inorganic anions. Indirect UV detection method for analysis of simple organic acids. Indirect UV detection method for analysis of metal ions. Non-aqueous CE for analysis of acidic and basic drugs. Benefits of adopting standard CE methods. References. Capillary electrochromatography (CEC) (C.J. Paterson, R.J. Boughtflower). Introduction. Basic principles of capillary electrochromatography. Mobile phase composition. Stationary phases used in CEC. Operational characteristics of CEC. Gradient and pressure-assisted (pseudo) CEC. Conclusions. Glossary of symbols. References. Coupled chromatography-mass spectrometry techniques for the analysis of combinatorial libraries (S. Lane). Introduction. LC=MS analysis of high-throughput parallel synthesis libraries. Example for monitoring the rehearsal phase of the synthesis of a solid-phase library. LC=UV=MS as a pre-screen for autoprep-solution phase. Assisted automated LC=MS analysis. The analysis of split-pool combinatorial libraries. Conclusions and future. References. Optimization strategies for HPLC and CZE (Y. Vander Heyden et al.). Introduction. Responses and response functions. Univariate optimization strategies. Factorial methods. Mixture designs. Robustness=ruggedness. The simplex sequential approach. Automating the whole process: expert systems and knowledge based systems. References. Strategies for the development of process chromatography as a unit operation for the pharmaceutical industry (A.M. Katti). Introduction. The process development cycle. Chromatographic unit operations development. Discovery experiment stage. Development stage. Economics. Safety and environmental. Regulatory and compliance. List of symbols. Acknowledgements. References. The development and industrial application of automated preparative HPLC (T. Underwood et al.). Introduction. Instrumental considerations. Operating principles and gradient details. A worked example. Practical considerations and 'calibrated' methods. Additional system developments. Mass directed autoprep. Conclusion. Acknowledgements. References. Recent developments in liquid chromatographic enantioseparation (M. Lämmerhofer, W. Lindner). Introduction. Direct enantioseparation by liquid chromatography with chiral stationary phases (CSPs) - chiral selectors and chiral recognition mechanisms. Some aspects of preparative enantioseparation methods. Other enantioselective liquid-phase separation techniques. General conclusion. Addendum to literature -books on chiral discrimination. References. Basis and pharmaceutical applications of thin-layer chromatography (H. Kalász, M. Báthori). Planar chromatography. The components of the planar stationary phase. Mobile phases for thin-layer chromatography. The chambers. Detection. Quo vadis thin-layer chromatography. Acknowledgements. References. Recent advances in quantitative structure-retention relationships (QSRR) (R. Kaliszan). Introduction. Strategy of QSRR research. Retention prediction. Molecular mechanism of retention in view of QSRR. Chromatographic methods of determination of hydrophobicity. Applications of QSRR in molecular pharmacology and rational drug design. Concluding remarks. References. Measurements of physical properties for drug design in industry (K. Valkó). Introduction. Measurements of compound lipophilicity using chromatography. Measurements of membrane transport by immobilised artificial membrane (IAM) HPLC. Measurements of drug-protein binding constants using chromatography. Measurements of solubility by HPLC. Measurements of acid-base character (pKa) by HPLC. Measurements of H-bond acidity, basicity and polarisability-dipolarity by HPLC. Conclusion. References. Subject Index.