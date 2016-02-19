Separation and Purification Techniques in Biotechnology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815511977, 9780815519003

Separation and Purification Techniques in Biotechnology

1st Edition

Authors: Frederick Dechow
eBook ISBN: 9780815519003
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511977
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1989
Page Count: 500
Description

This book describes separation and purification techniquesùadsorption, ion exchange and liquid chromatography on solid supportsùused for fermentation and biochemical feedstreams. Emphasis is placed on basic sorption theory, laboratory evaluation techniques, sorptive materials and their characteristics, scale-up of laboratory techniques, and their industrial applications. Each chapter contains specific examples illustrating the use of purification techniques in biotechnology processes.

Readership

Engineers and scientists in the fermentation and biochemicals industries.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction 1.1 Fermentation Broth 1.2 Recovery Unit Operations 1.3 Recovery Processes 1.4 References
  2. Adsorption 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Adsorption Theory 2.3 Types of Adsorbents 2.4 Laboratory Evaluation of Adsorbents 2.5 Adsorbent Operations 2.6 Process Considerations 2.7 Adsorption Applications 2.8 References
  3. Ion Exchange 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Theory 3.3 Ion Exchange Materials and Their Properties 3.4 Laboratory Evaluation Resin 3.5 Ion Exchange Processes 3.6 Ion Exchange Operations 3.7 Process Considerations 3.8 Biotechnology Applications Appendix 3.9 References
  4. Column Chromatography Processes 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Classifications of Chromatography 4.3 Chromatographic Materials 4.4 Theory 4.5 Laboratory Techniques 4.6 Scale-Up Procedures 4.7 Industrial Systems 4.8 Chromatography Applications References
  5. Affinity Chromatography 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Theory of Affinity Chromatography 5.3 Affinity Chromatography Materials 5.4 Laboratory Practices 5.5 Scale-Up of Laboratory Procedures 5.6 Affinity Chromatography Operations 5.7 Affinity Chromatography Applications 5.8 References Index

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1989
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815519003
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815511977

About the Author

Frederick Dechow

Affiliations and Expertise

Mediquest, Bothell, WA, USA

