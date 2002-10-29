Sensory Systems: Anatomy, Physiology and Pathophysiology provides a comprehensive description of how human sensory systems function, with comparisons of the five senses and detailed descriptions of the functions of each of them. In addition to describing anatomy and function, the book also provides insight as to how sensory information is processed in the brain to provide the basis for communication and for our perception of our surroundings.

The information is presented in a way that is suitable for individuals from diverse disciplines and educational backgrounds. It gives the clinician an understanding of the function of normal and diseased sensory systems and provides a convenient, up-to-date source of information relevant to individuals in the fields of communication and communication disorders. This book is ideal for scientists, clinical researchers, and students in neurology and neuroscience.