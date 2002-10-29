Sensory Systems
1st Edition
Anatomy, Physiology and Pathophysiology
Description
Sensory Systems: Anatomy, Physiology and Pathophysiology provides a comprehensive description of how human sensory systems function, with comparisons of the five senses and detailed descriptions of the functions of each of them. In addition to describing anatomy and function, the book also provides insight as to how sensory information is processed in the brain to provide the basis for communication and for our perception of our surroundings.
The information is presented in a way that is suitable for individuals from diverse disciplines and educational backgrounds. It gives the clinician an understanding of the function of normal and diseased sensory systems and provides a convenient, up-to-date source of information relevant to individuals in the fields of communication and communication disorders. This book is ideal for scientists, clinical researchers, and students in neurology and neuroscience.
Key Features
- Provides comparative descriptions of the anatomy and physiology of all five sensory systems including pain
- Focuses on neural and central processing of sensory information
- Describes parallel processing and stream segregation and the different targets for sensory information including the emotional brain
Readership
Neurologists, neuropthalmalogists, otologists, neurotologists, audiologists, and neuroscientists
Table of Contents
Basic psychophysics
Anatomy and physiology of sensory organs
Sensory nervous systems
Somatosensory system
Hearing; Vision
Chemical senses: Olfaction and Gustation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 469
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 29th October 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080517001
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125042574
About the Author
Aage Moller
Dr. Møller is currently the M.F. Jonsson Professor of Hearing, University of Texas at Dallas, the Callier Center for Communication Disorders. He was on the faculty of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine for 19 years, where he held positions as Research Professor of Otolaryngology and later of Neurological Surgery. From 1988 to 1997 he held the position of Professor of Neurological Surgery. He received his medical education at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, where he also held faculty positions for more than 10 years. Dr. Møller is founder and Editor-in-Chief of the international journal Hearing Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Texas at Dallas, Callier Center for Communication Disorders, Dallas, TX, USA