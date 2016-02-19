Sensory Restriction: Effects on Behavior focuses on the presentation of experimental findings on sensory deprivation and their connection to behavior. The book first offers information on the theoretical framework and physiological effects of sensory restriction. Discussions focus on arousal and the reticular activating system; cortical arousal as a function of level of stimulus variation; possible basis for individual differences in level of arousal; galvanic skin response; biological changes; and other physiological findings. The manuscript also ponders on perceptual and motor effects, affective changes, and differences in tolerance for sensory restriction. Topics include sensory restriction research, therapeutic effects of sensory restriction, and tolerance as a function of need for stimulation. The text also ponders on the effects of social isolation, including individual and small group social isolation. The book is a valuable source of data for readers interested on the effects of sensory restriction on behavior.

Table of Contents



Preface

I. Introduction

A. Sources of Interest in Sensory Restriction

B. Methodological Considerations

C. The Chapters to Follow

II. Toward a Unifying Theoretical Framework

A. Arousal and the Reticular Activating System

B. Arousal and the Hypothalamus

C. Cortical Arousal as a Function of Level of Stimulus Variation

D. What Stimulus Properties Facilitate Arousal Level?

E. A Possible Basis for Individual Differences in Level of Arousal

F. Sensory Variation as Reinforcement

G. A Drive for Sensory Variation: Sensoristasis

H. Implications of Sensoristasis for Drive Reduction and Homeostasis

III. Physiological Effects of Sensory Restriction

A. Electroencephalographic Changes

B. Galvanic Skin Response

C. Biochemical Changes

D. Other Physiological Findings

E. Threshold Changes

F. Discussion

IV. Cognitive and Learning Effects

A. Intellectual Efficiency

B. Rate of Learning

C. Attitude Change and Conformity

D. Discussion

V. Perceptual and Motor Effects

A. Related Findings

B. Sensory Restriction Research

C. Perception without Object: Hallucinations

D. Discussion

VI. Affective Changes

A. Affective Changes in Normal Subjects

B. Therapeutic Effects of Sensory Restriction

C. Discussion

VIL Differences in Tolerance for Sensory Restriction

A. Field Studies

B. Laboratory Studies of Sensory Restriction

C. Tolerance as a Function of Need for Stimulation

D. Discussion

VIII. Effects of Social Isolation

A. Individual Social Isolation

B. Small Group Social Isolation

C. Discussion

IX. Summary and Discussion

A. Summary

B. Experimental Techniques to Demonstrate a Drive forStimulation

C. The Role of Set or Suggestion

D. The Volunteer Subject

E. Body Immobilization

F. Adaptation to Isolation

G. What is the Normal Sensory Environment?

H. Testing: During or after Confinement

I. Other Theoretical Approaches to Sensory Restriction

Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index