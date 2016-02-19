Sensory Processes at the Neuronal and Behavioral Levels - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122813504, 9781483258072

Sensory Processes at the Neuronal and Behavioral Levels

1st Edition

Editors: G. V. Gersuni
eBook ISBN: 9781483258072
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 342
Description

Sensory Processes at the Neuronal and Behavioral Levels is a collection of papers dealing with problems of functional organization of the visual and auditory systems. One paper points out that neurophysiological and psychophysiological research in vision can be combined. The paper compares the cat's contrast stimulation by Hermann's grid that elicits neuronal responses of cells with concentric and simple fields as being similar to the subjective vision in man. Another paper addresses the sources of information in the perception of visual spatial relations. For example, eye movements as the source of information about visual spatial relations are refuted. The visual system already estimates accurately the spatial properties of an object before the onset of eye movements. Another paper discusses certain concepts about the mechanisms of the auditory system. One paper presents the results of an experiment involving some adult cats. They were lightly anesthetized and their responses were recorded when the inferior colliculus, or the left and right auditory cortex were stimulated electrically. Another paper analyzes the mechanism used by insect in recognizing species-specific songs. This book is suitable for neurophysiologists, neurochemists, and researchers dealing with physiological acoustics and the psychophysics of the visual system.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

I. Vision

1. Neuronal Mechanisms of Pattern Vision and Motion Detection

2. Functional Organization of the Receptive Fields of the Retina

3. Cyclic Changes in the Activity of Neurons in the Visual Cortex After Brief Stimulation

4. Characteristics of Temporal Summation at Different Levels in the Visual System of the Cat

5. Sources of Information in the Perception of Visual Spatial Relations

II. Audition

6. Temporal Organization of the Auditory Function

7. Cortical Feedback Mechanism in the Auditory System of the Cat

8. Central Control of Single Unit Responses to Acoustic Stimuli

9. Two Types of Neurons in the Cat Cochlear Nuclei and Their Role in Audition

10. Functional Classification of Neurons in the Inferior Colliculus of the Cat According to Their Temporal Characteristics

11. Temporal Characteristics of the Auditory Neurons in the Inferior Colliculus

12. Impulse Activity of Neurons of the Rat's Inferior Colliculus in Response to Amplitude-Modulated Sound Signals

13. Neurophysiological Mechanisms of Sound-Source Localization

14. Some Characteristics of Single Unit Responses of the Auditory Cortex in the Cat

15. Absolute Thresholds and Frequency Difference Limens as a Function of Sound Duration in Dogs Deprived of the Auditory Cortex

16. Effects of Temporal Lobe Lesions on Perception of Sounds of Short Duration

17. Synaptic Transformation in the Auditory System of Insects

Author Index

Subject Index

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483258072

About the Editor

G. V. Gersuni

