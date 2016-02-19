Sensory Functions of the Skin in Primates
1st Edition
With Special Reference to Man
Description
Sensory Functions of the Skin in Primates: With Special Reference to Man deals with sensory functions of the skin in primates, particularly humans. The discussions are organized around three themes: mechanoreception, thermoception, and nociception.
Comprised of 43 chapters, this volume begins with a detailed treatment of the natural and paranatural stimulation of sensory receptors, followed by an analysis of a theory of sympathetic-sensory coupling. The reader is then introduced to the "receptripse", the desmosome-like lamellar-axonal junction subserving mechano-electric transduction and inducing the sympathetic actions on the pacinian sensor. Subsequent chapters focus on differences in timing of corticocuneate and corticogracile actions; organization and neuronal morphology of the spinocervical tract; skin mechanoreceptors in the human hand; and cellular mechanisms in the parietal cortex in alert monkeys. The book also examines the response of central trigeminal neurons to cutaneous thermal stimulation and the role of thermoreceptors in thermoregulation.
This monograph will be of interest to specialists in fields ranging from anatomy and biology to physiology and neurophysiology.
Table of Contents
Contributors and Invited Participants
Opening Address
Natural and Paranatural Stimulation of Sensory Receptors
Towards a Theory of Sympathetic-Sensory Coupling: The Primary Sensory Neuron as a Feedback Target of the Sympathetic Terminal
The "Receptripse": The Desmosome-Like Lamellar-Axonal Junction Subserving Mechano-Electric Transduction and Effecting the Sympathetic Actions on the Pacinian Sensor
Mechanoception
Rapidly Adapting Cutaneous Mechanoreceptors (RA): Coding, Variability and Information Transmission
Coding of Velocity of Skin Mentation in Man and Monkey. A Perceptual-Neurophysiological Correlation
Differential Excitation of Dorsal Horn and Substantia Gelatinosa Marginal Neurons by Primary Afferent Units with Fine (Aδ and C) Fibers
The Spinocervical Tract: Organization and Neuronal Morphology
Tactile Thresholds of Normal and Blind Subjects on Stimulation of Finger Pads with Short Mechanical Pulses of Variable Amplitude
Tactile Intensity Functions in Patients with Sutured Peripheral Nerve
Somatosensory Potentials from the Exposed Cortex in Monkey and from the Scalp in Man Related to the Sensory Magnitude of Tactual Stimulation
Microneurography in Man
Studies on Cutaneous A and C Fiber Afférents, Skin Nerve Blocks and Perception
A Method for Mechanical Stimulation of Skin Receptors
Skin Mechanoreceptors in the Human Hand: Receptive Field Characteristics
Skin Mechanoreceptors in the Human Hand: An Inference of Some Population Properties
Skin Mechanoreceptors in the Human Hand: Neural and Psychophysical Thresholds
Stimulus-Response Functions of Primary Afferents and Psychophysical Intensity Estimation on Mechanical Skin Stimulation in the Human Hand
Mechanoreceptive Unit Activity in Human Skin Nerves Correlated with Touch and Vibratory Sensations
Differences in Timing of Corticocuneate and Corticogracile Actions
Cellular Mechanisms in the Parietal Cortex in Alert Monkey
Thermoception
Response of Central Trigeminal Neurons to Cutaneous Thermal Stimulation
Thermosensory Mechanisms in the Spinal Cord of Monkeys
Correlations of Temperature Sensitivity in Man and Monkey. A First Approximation
Correlations of Neural Activity and Thermal Sensation in Man
Conduction in the Afferent Thermal Pathways of Man
The Origin and Projections of a Spinal Nociceptive and Thermoreceptive Pathway
Role of Thermoreceptors in Thermoregulation
Temperature Sensations Among Other Sensations to the Stimuli of Focused Ultrasound. The Comparison with the Temperature Sensations by Mechanical Stimuli
Nociception
The Development in Regenerating Cutaneous Nerves of C Fiber Receptors Responding to Noxious Heating of the Skin
Pharmacological Modulation of the Discharge of Nociceptive
The Effects of Anti-Inflammatory Agents on the Responses and the Sensitization of unmyelinated (C) Fiber Polymodal Nociceptors
Mechanisms of Muscle Pain: A Comparison with Cutaneous Nociception
Skin Receptors Supplied by Unmyelinated (C) Fibers in Man
Preliminary Observations on the Pathophysioiogy of Hyperalgesia in the Causalgic Pain Syndrome
Single Afferent C Fiber Activity in the Human Nerve during Painful and Non Painful Skin Stimulation with Radiant Heat
Temperature Sensitivity and Pain Thresholds in Patients with Peripheral Neuropathy
Modulation of Clinical and Experimental Pain in Man by Electrical Stimulation of Thalamic Periventricular Gray
Effects of Multifocal Brain Stimulation on Pain and Somatosensory Functions
Activation Patterns Induced in the Dominant Hemisphere by Skin Stimulation
Evidence Pertaining to an Endogenous Mechanism of Pain Inhibition in the Central Nervous System
Acupuncturelike Electroanalgesia in TNS-Resistant Chronic Pain
Immunohistochemical Studies on the Distribution of Substance P and Somatostatin in Primary Sensory Neurons
Concluding Discussion: What About the Future?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 620
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188010