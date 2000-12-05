Sensors and Transducers
3rd Edition
Description
In this book Ian Sinclair provides the practical knowhow required by technician engineers, systems designers and students. The focus is firmly on understanding the technologies and their different applications, not a mathematical approach. The result is a highly readable text which provides a unique introduction to the selection and application of sensors, transducers and switches, and a grounding in the practicalities of designing with these devices.
The devices covered encompass heat, light and motion, environmental sensing, sensing in industrial control, and signal-carrying and non-signal switches.
Key Features
- Get up to speed in this key topic through this leading practical guide
- Understand the range of technologies and applications before specifying
- Gain a working knowledge with a minimum of maths
Readership
Technician engineers, circuit designers, advanced hobbyists
Table of Contents
- Strain and pressure
2. Position, direction, distance and motion
3. Light and associated radiation
4. Temperature sensors and thermal transducers
5. Sound, infrasound and ultrasound
6. Solids, liquids and gases
7. Environmental sensors
8. Other sensing techniques
9. Instrumentation techniques
10. Non-signal switches
11. Signal carrying switches
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2001
- Published:
- 5th December 2000
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080516998
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750649322
About the Author
Ian Sinclair
Ian Sinclair was born in 1932 in Tayport, Fife, and graduated from the University of St. Andrews in 1956. In that year, he joined the English Electric Valve Co. in Chelmsford, Essex, to work on the design of specialised cathode-ray tubes, and later on small transmitting valves and TV transmitting tubes. In 1966, he became an assistant lecturer at Hornchurch Technical College, and in 1967 joined the staff of Braintree College of F.E. as a lecturer. His first book, “Understanding Electronic Components” was published in 1972, and he has been writing ever since, particularly for the novice in Electronics or Computing. The interest in computing arose after seeing a Tandy TRS80 in San Francisco in 1977, and of his 204 published books, about half have been on computing topics, starting with a guide to Microsoft Basic on the TRS80 in 1979. He left teaching in 1984 to concentrate entirely on writing, and has also gained experience in computer typesetting, particularly for mathematical texts. He has recently visited Seattle to see Microsoft at work, and to remind them that he has been using Microsoft products longer than most Microsoft employees can remember. Ian Sinclair is the author of the following Made Simple books: Lotus 1-2-3- (2.4 DOS version) MS-DOS (up to version 6.22) PagePlus for Windows 3.1 Hard drives He is also the author of many other books published under our Newnes imprint.Visit Ian's website at http://website.lineone.net/~ian_sinclair
Affiliations and Expertise
Long-standing technical author, UK
Reviews
"There is a vast amount of information contained in the book, very well presented and explained, and with many diagrams and tables to help your understanding. It more than adequately meets its specified goal of proving useful to anyone who encounters sensors and transducers, whether from the point of view of specification, design, servicing or education." --Electronics Australia
"...highly readable text which provides a unique introduction to the selection and application of sensors, transducers and switches, and a grounding in the practicalities of designing with these devices." --Electronic Servicing and Technology