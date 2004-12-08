Sensor Technology Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750677295, 9780080480848

Sensor Technology Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: Jon Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9780080480848
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750677295
Paperback ISBN: 9781493303007
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 8th December 2004
Page Count: 704
Description

Without sensors most electronic applications would not exist—they perform a vital function, namely providing an interface to the real world. The importance of sensors, however, contrasts with the limited information available on them. Today's smart sensors, wireless sensors, and microtechnologies are revolutionizing sensor design and applications. This volume is a comprehensive sensor reference guide to be used by engineers and scientists in industry, research, and academia to help with their sensor selection and system design. It is filled with hard-to-find information, contributed by noted engineers and companies working in the field today. The book offers guidance on selecting, specifying, and using the optimum sensor for any given application. The editor-in-chief, Jon Wilson, has years of experience in the sensor industry and leads workshops and seminars on sensor-related topics.

In addition to background information on sensor technology, measurement, and data acquisition, the handbook provides detailed information on each type of sensor technology, covering:
· technology fundamentals
· sensor types, w/ advantages/disadvantages
· manufacturers
· selecting and specifying sensors
· applicable standards (w/ urls of related web sites)
· interfacing information, with hardware and software info
· design techniques and tips, with design examples
· latest and future developments

The handbook also contains information on the latest MEMS and nanotechnology sensor applications.

Key Features

  • Jam-packed with over 800 pages of techniques and tips, detailed design examples, standards, hardware and software interfacing information, and manufacturer pros/cons to help make the best sensor selection for any design
  • Covers sensors from A to Z- from basic technological fundamentals, to cutting-edge info. on the latest MEMS and the hottest nanotechnology applications

Readership

Electronics design engineers and engineering managers working in a vast array of application areas—medical, embedded, military, aerospace/aviation, automotive, construction, etc.; instrumentation engineers; test engineers

SECONDARY MARKET: Electrical/software engineering students, electronics technicians working in embedded systems, inhouse training departments of electronics manufacturers

Table of Contents

Preface

CHAPTER 1: Sensor Fundamentals 1.1 Basic Sensor Technology 1.2 Sensor Systems

CHAPTER 2: Application Considerations 2.1 Sensor Characteristics 2.2 System Characteristics 2.3 Instrument Selection 2.4 Data Acquisition and Readout 2.5 Installation

CHAPTER 3: Measurement Issues and Criteria

CHAPTER 4: Sensor Signal Conditioning 4.1 Conditioning Bridge Circuits 4.2 Amplifiers for Signal Conditioning 4.3 Analog to Digital Converters for Signal Conditioning 4.4 Signal Conditioning High Impedance Sensors

CHAPTER 5: Acceleration, Shock and Vibration Sensors 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Technology Fundamentals 5.3 Selecting and Specifying Accelerometers 5.4 Applicable Standards 5.5 Interfacing and Designs

CHAPTER 6: Biosensors 6.1 Overview: What Is a Biosensor? 6.2 Applications of Biosensors 6.3 Origin of Biosensors 6.4 Bioreceptor Molecules 6.5 Transduction Mechanisms in Biosensors 6.6 Application Range of Biosensors 6.7 Future Prospects

CHAPTER 7: Chemical Sensors 7.1 Technology Fundamentals 7.2 Applications

CHAPTER 8: Capacitive and Inductive Displacement Sensors 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Capacitive Sensors 8.3 Inductive Sensors 8.4 Capacitive and Inductive Sensor Types 8.5 Selecting and Specifying Capacitive and Inductive Sensors 8.6 Comparing Capacitive and Inductive Sensors 8.7 Applications 8.8 Latest Developments 8.9 Conclusion

CHAPTER 9: Electromagnetism in Sensing 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Electromagnetism and Inductance 9.3 Sensor Applications 9.4 Magnetic Field Sensors 9.5 Summary

CHAPTER 10: Flow and Level Sensors 10.1 Methods for Measuring Flow 10.2 Selecting Flow Sensors 10.3 Installation and Maintenance 10.4 Recent Advances in Flow Sensors 10.5 Level Sensors 10.6 Applicable Standards

CHAPTER 11: Force, Load and Weight Sensors 11.1 Introduction 11.2 Quartz Sensors 11.3 Strain Gage Sensors

CHAPTER 12: Humidity Sensors 12.1 Humidity 12.2 Sensor Types and Technologies 12.3 Selecting and Specifying Humidity Sensors 12.4 Applicable Standards 12.5 Interfacing and Design Information

CHAPTER 13: Machinery Vibration Monitoring Sensors 13.1 Introduction 13.2 Technology Fundamentals 13.3 Accelerometer Types 13.4 Selecting Industrial Accelerometers 13.5 Applicable Standards 13.6 Latest and Future Developments 13.7 Sensor Manufacturers 13.8 References and Resources

CHAPTER 14: Optical and Radiation Sensors 14.1 Photosensors 14.2 Thermal Infrared Detectors

CHAPTER 15: Position and Motion Sensors 15.1 Contact and Non-contact Position Sensors 15.2 String Potentiometer and String Encoder Engineering Guide 15.3 Linear and Rotary Position and Motion
Sensors 15.4 Selecting Position and Displacement Transducers

CHAPTER 16: Pressure Sensors 16.1 Piezoresistive Pressure Sensing 16.2 Piezoelectric Pressure Sensors

CHAPTER 17: Sensors for Mechanical Shock 17.1 Technology Fundamentals 17.2 Sensor Types, Advantages and Disadvantages 17.3 Selecting and Specifying 17.4 Applicable Standards 17.5 Interfacing Information 17.6 Design Techniques and Tips, with Examples 17.7 Latest and Future Developments

CHAPTER 18: Test and Measurement Microphones 18.1 Measurement Microphone Characteristics 18.3 Traditional Condenser Microphone Design 18.4 Prepolarized (or Electret) Microphone Design 18.5 Frequency Response 18.6 Limitations on Measurement Range 18.7 Effect of Environmental Conditions 18.8 Microphone Standards 18.9 Specialized Microphone Types 18.10 Calibration 18.11 Major Manufacturers of Test and
Measurement Microphones

CHAPTER 19: Strain Gages 19.1 Introduction to Strain Gages 19.2 Strain-Gage Based Measurements 19.3 Strain Gage Sensor Installations

CHAPTER 20: Temperature Sensors 20.1 Sensor Types and Technologies 20.2 Selecting and Specifying Temperature Sensors

CHAPTER 21: Nanotechnology-Enabled Sensors 21.1 Possibilities 21.2 Realities 21.3 Applications 23.4 Summary

CHAPTER 22: Wireless Sensor Networks: Principles and Applications 22.1 Introduction to Wireless Sensor Networks 22.2 Individual Wireless Sensor Node
Architecture 22.3 Wireless Sensor Networks Architecture 22.4 Radio Options for the Physical Layer in Wireless Sensor Networks 22.5 Power Consideration in Wireless Sensor Networks 22.6 Applications of Wireless Sensor Networks 22.7 Future Developments

APPENDIX A: Lifetime Cost of Sensor Ownership APPENDIX B: Smart Sensors and TEDS FAQ APPENDIX C: Units and Conversions APPENDIX D: Physical Constants APPENDIX E: Dielectric Constants APPENDIX F: Index of Refraction APPENDIX G: Engineering Material Properties APPENDIX H: Emissions Resistivity APPENDIX I: Physical Properties of Some Typical Liquids APPENDIX J: Speed of Sound in Various Bulk Media APPENDIX K: Batteries APPENDIX L: Temperatures Contributor’s Biographies Contributing Companies Sensor Suppliers Subject Index Sensor Technology Index

No. of pages:
704
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080480848
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750677295
Paperback ISBN:
9781493303007

About the Author

Jon Wilson

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Consultant, The Dynamic Consultant, CA, USA

Reviews

"...if you are looking for a serious handbook covering all types of sensors rather than specializing in one subset, you may want to check this one out." --Melanie Martella, Sensor Magazine

"...packed with hard-to-find information contributed by engineers and companies working in the sensor field today. This book offers guidance on understanding, selecting, specifying, and using the optimum sensor for any given application." --Sound and Vibration, 2005

"Editor-in-Chief Jon Wilson, a forty-year sensor industry professional, has united his colleagues to create a thorough resource on sensors. Lengthy explanations are forgone for short, pointed introductions and explanations of a broad variety of sensors in the Sensor Technology Handbook. Each chapter is thoughtfully written by its respective contributor; smooth transitions from introductory material for novices to in-depth design techniques for academia make this an excellent addition to undergraduate, graduate, and professional collections." --Sarah Miller, Grainger Engineering Library, university of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Graduate Assistant, 2007

