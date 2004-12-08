Sensor Technology Handbook
1st Edition
Description
Without sensors most electronic applications would not exist—they perform a vital function, namely providing an interface to the real world. The importance of sensors, however, contrasts with the limited information available on them. Today's smart sensors, wireless sensors, and microtechnologies are revolutionizing sensor design and applications. This volume is a comprehensive sensor reference guide to be used by engineers and scientists in industry, research, and academia to help with their sensor selection and system design. It is filled with hard-to-find information, contributed by noted engineers and companies working in the field today. The book offers guidance on selecting, specifying, and using the optimum sensor for any given application. The editor-in-chief, Jon Wilson, has years of experience in the sensor industry and leads workshops and seminars on sensor-related topics.
In addition to background information on sensor technology, measurement, and data acquisition, the handbook provides detailed information on each type of sensor technology, covering:
· technology fundamentals
· sensor types, w/ advantages/disadvantages
· manufacturers
· selecting and specifying sensors
· applicable standards (w/ urls of related web sites)
· interfacing information, with hardware and software info
· design techniques and tips, with design examples
· latest and future developments
The handbook also contains information on the latest MEMS and nanotechnology sensor applications.
Key Features
- Jam-packed with over 800 pages of techniques and tips, detailed design examples, standards, hardware and software interfacing information, and manufacturer pros/cons to help make the best sensor selection for any design
- Covers sensors from A to Z- from basic technological fundamentals, to cutting-edge info. on the latest MEMS and the hottest nanotechnology applications
Readership
Electronics design engineers and engineering managers working in a vast array of application areas—medical, embedded, military, aerospace/aviation, automotive, construction, etc.; instrumentation engineers; test engineers
SECONDARY MARKET: Electrical/software engineering students, electronics technicians working in embedded systems, inhouse training departments of electronics manufacturers
Table of Contents
Preface
CHAPTER 1: Sensor Fundamentals 1.1 Basic Sensor Technology 1.2 Sensor Systems
CHAPTER 2: Application Considerations 2.1 Sensor Characteristics 2.2 System Characteristics 2.3 Instrument Selection 2.4 Data Acquisition and Readout 2.5 Installation
CHAPTER 3: Measurement Issues and Criteria
CHAPTER 4: Sensor Signal Conditioning 4.1 Conditioning Bridge Circuits 4.2 Amplifiers for Signal Conditioning 4.3 Analog to Digital Converters for Signal Conditioning 4.4 Signal Conditioning High Impedance Sensors
CHAPTER 5: Acceleration, Shock and Vibration Sensors 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Technology Fundamentals 5.3 Selecting and Specifying Accelerometers 5.4 Applicable Standards 5.5 Interfacing and Designs
CHAPTER 6: Biosensors 6.1 Overview: What Is a Biosensor? 6.2 Applications of Biosensors 6.3 Origin of Biosensors 6.4 Bioreceptor Molecules 6.5 Transduction Mechanisms in Biosensors 6.6 Application Range of Biosensors 6.7 Future Prospects
CHAPTER 7: Chemical Sensors 7.1 Technology Fundamentals 7.2 Applications
CHAPTER 8: Capacitive and Inductive Displacement Sensors 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Capacitive Sensors 8.3 Inductive Sensors 8.4 Capacitive and Inductive Sensor Types 8.5 Selecting and Specifying Capacitive and Inductive Sensors 8.6 Comparing Capacitive and Inductive Sensors 8.7 Applications 8.8 Latest Developments 8.9 Conclusion
CHAPTER 9: Electromagnetism in Sensing 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Electromagnetism and Inductance 9.3 Sensor Applications 9.4 Magnetic Field Sensors 9.5 Summary
CHAPTER 10: Flow and Level Sensors 10.1 Methods for Measuring Flow 10.2 Selecting Flow Sensors 10.3 Installation and Maintenance 10.4 Recent Advances in Flow Sensors 10.5 Level Sensors 10.6 Applicable Standards
CHAPTER 11: Force, Load and Weight Sensors 11.1 Introduction 11.2 Quartz Sensors 11.3 Strain Gage Sensors
CHAPTER 12: Humidity Sensors 12.1 Humidity 12.2 Sensor Types and Technologies 12.3 Selecting and Specifying Humidity Sensors 12.4 Applicable Standards 12.5 Interfacing and Design Information
CHAPTER 13: Machinery Vibration Monitoring Sensors 13.1 Introduction 13.2 Technology Fundamentals 13.3 Accelerometer Types 13.4 Selecting Industrial Accelerometers 13.5 Applicable Standards 13.6 Latest and Future Developments 13.7 Sensor Manufacturers 13.8 References and Resources
CHAPTER 14: Optical and Radiation Sensors 14.1 Photosensors 14.2 Thermal Infrared Detectors
CHAPTER 15: Position and Motion Sensors
15.1 Contact and Non-contact Position Sensors
15.2 String Potentiometer and String Encoder
Engineering Guide
15.3 Linear and Rotary Position and Motion
Sensors 15.4 Selecting Position and Displacement Transducers
CHAPTER 16: Pressure Sensors 16.1 Piezoresistive Pressure Sensing 16.2 Piezoelectric Pressure Sensors
CHAPTER 17: Sensors for Mechanical Shock 17.1 Technology Fundamentals 17.2 Sensor Types, Advantages and Disadvantages 17.3 Selecting and Specifying 17.4 Applicable Standards 17.5 Interfacing Information 17.6 Design Techniques and Tips, with Examples 17.7 Latest and Future Developments
CHAPTER 18: Test and Measurement Microphones
18.1 Measurement Microphone Characteristics
18.3 Traditional Condenser Microphone Design
18.4 Prepolarized (or Electret) Microphone
Design
18.5 Frequency Response
18.6 Limitations on Measurement Range
18.7 Effect of Environmental Conditions
18.8 Microphone Standards
18.9 Specialized Microphone Types
18.10 Calibration
18.11 Major Manufacturers of Test and
Measurement Microphones
CHAPTER 19: Strain Gages 19.1 Introduction to Strain Gages 19.2 Strain-Gage Based Measurements 19.3 Strain Gage Sensor Installations
CHAPTER 20: Temperature Sensors 20.1 Sensor Types and Technologies 20.2 Selecting and Specifying Temperature Sensors
CHAPTER 21: Nanotechnology-Enabled Sensors 21.1 Possibilities 21.2 Realities 21.3 Applications 23.4 Summary
CHAPTER 22: Wireless Sensor Networks: Principles
and Applications
22.1 Introduction to Wireless Sensor Networks
22.2 Individual Wireless Sensor Node
Architecture 22.3 Wireless Sensor Networks Architecture 22.4 Radio Options for the Physical Layer in Wireless Sensor Networks 22.5 Power Consideration in Wireless Sensor Networks 22.6 Applications of Wireless Sensor Networks 22.7 Future Developments
APPENDIX A: Lifetime Cost of Sensor Ownership APPENDIX B: Smart Sensors and TEDS FAQ APPENDIX C: Units and Conversions APPENDIX D: Physical Constants APPENDIX E: Dielectric Constants APPENDIX F: Index of Refraction APPENDIX G: Engineering Material Properties APPENDIX H: Emissions Resistivity APPENDIX I: Physical Properties of Some Typical Liquids APPENDIX J: Speed of Sound in Various Bulk Media APPENDIX K: Batteries APPENDIX L: Temperatures Contributor’s Biographies Contributing Companies Sensor Suppliers Subject Index Sensor Technology Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2005
- Published:
- 8th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480848
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750677295
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493303007
About the Author
Jon Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Consultant, The Dynamic Consultant, CA, USA
Reviews
"...if you are looking for a serious handbook covering all types of sensors rather than specializing in one subset, you may want to check this one out." --Melanie Martella, Sensor Magazine
"...packed with hard-to-find information contributed by engineers and companies working in the sensor field today. This book offers guidance on understanding, selecting, specifying, and using the optimum sensor for any given application." --Sound and Vibration, 2005
"Editor-in-Chief Jon Wilson, a forty-year sensor industry professional, has united his colleagues to create a thorough resource on sensors. Lengthy explanations are forgone for short, pointed introductions and explanations of a broad variety of sensors in the Sensor Technology Handbook. Each chapter is thoughtfully written by its respective contributor; smooth transitions from introductory material for novices to in-depth design techniques for academia make this an excellent addition to undergraduate, graduate, and professional collections." --Sarah Miller, Grainger Engineering Library, university of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Graduate Assistant, 2007