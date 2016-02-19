Sensitivity Methods in Control Theory
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Symposium Held at Dubrovnik, August 31–September 5, 1964
Description
Sensitivity Methods in Control Theory is a collection of manuscripts presented as the Third International Symposium of Sensitivity Analysis, held at Dubrovnik, Yugoslavia on August 31-September 5, 1964, sponsored by The Theory Committee of International Federation of Automatic Control. Sensitivity theory or sensitivity analysis concerns the solution of problems associated with parameter variations within the general scope of control theory. This book is organized into five parts encompassing 30 chapters. Part I presents some basic approaches of sensitivity analysis, such the Lyapunov's theory of stability, invariant imbedding, nonlinear sampled data, and linear time-varying systems. This part also looks into the preliminary steps towards the development of game theory and some general applications of sensitivity analysis. Part II treats the problem of accuracy, reliability, self-adjustment, and optimization of sensitivity of automatic control systems, while Part III deals with the functional derivative technique of sensitivity analysis and its applications for designing self-adjusting control systems. Part IV describes the task of synthesizing control systems for linear plants with variable parameters satisfying specified performance criteria. Part V considers the association between sensitivity and optimality in various control systems. This book will prove useful to design and other specialized fields in engineering.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Part I: Basic Approaches Sensitivity Analysis and Lyapunov Stability
Sensitivity Analysis and Invariant Imbedding
Stability and Sensitivity of Nonlinear Sampled Data Systems
Sensitivity Operators for Linear Time-Varying Systems
Optimality, Insensitivity, and Game Theory
The Role of Sensitivity Analysis in Engineering Problems
Part II: Sensitivity Functions
Sensitivity and Dynamic Accuracy of Control Systems
On the Determination of Sensitivity Functions with Respect to the Change of System Order
Sensitivity Dipole and the Sensitivity Points Method
Structural Rules for the Determination of Sensitivity Functions of Nonlinear Nonstationary Systems
Statistical and Experimental Methods in Sensitivity Analysis
Jump Conditions for Sensitivity Coefficients
Special Problems in the Synthesis of Sensitivity Network
Sensitivity Equations for Discontinuous Systems
Sensitivity Coefficients for the Correction of Quantization Errors in Hybrid Computer Systems
Sensitivity Analysis of Self-excited Oscillations in Nonlinear Control Systems
Topological Formula for Sensitivity Coefficients of Network Functions
Part III: Compensation of Parameter Variations
Design of Self-adjusting Control Systems by Use of a Functional Derivative Technique
Minimum Sensitivity Adaptive Systems
Sensitivity Compensation and Sensitivity Synthesis
On Necessary and Sufficient Conditions of Parametric. Invariance on a Class of Control Systems Invariant to Parameter Changes
Sensitivity Considerations for Sampled-Data Feedback Systems with a Minimal Prototype Response
Part IV: Synthesis of Insensitive Structures
Sensitivity of Automatic Control Systems with Variable Structure
Stability, Reproducibility and Sensitivity of Combined Systems of Automatic Control with Variable Structure
Structural Bases for the Solution of Sensitivity Problems
Part V: Sensitivity and Optimality
Sensitivity of the Performance of Optimal Control Systems to Plant Parameter Variations
Sensitivity of Optimal Control Systems to Measurement Error
On the Synthesis of the Least Sensitive Control
Realization of an Optimal Stochastic Control System
List of Authors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223254