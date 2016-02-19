Sensitivity Methods in Control Theory is a collection of manuscripts presented as the Third International Symposium of Sensitivity Analysis, held at Dubrovnik, Yugoslavia on August 31-September 5, 1964, sponsored by The Theory Committee of International Federation of Automatic Control. Sensitivity theory or sensitivity analysis concerns the solution of problems associated with parameter variations within the general scope of control theory. This book is organized into five parts encompassing 30 chapters. Part I presents some basic approaches of sensitivity analysis, such the Lyapunov's theory of stability, invariant imbedding, nonlinear sampled data, and linear time-varying systems. This part also looks into the preliminary steps towards the development of game theory and some general applications of sensitivity analysis. Part II treats the problem of accuracy, reliability, self-adjustment, and optimization of sensitivity of automatic control systems, while Part III deals with the functional derivative technique of sensitivity analysis and its applications for designing self-adjusting control systems. Part IV describes the task of synthesizing control systems for linear plants with variable parameters satisfying specified performance criteria. Part V considers the association between sensitivity and optimality in various control systems. This book will prove useful to design and other specialized fields in engineering.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface

Part I: Basic Approaches Sensitivity Analysis and Lyapunov Stability

Sensitivity Analysis and Invariant Imbedding

Stability and Sensitivity of Nonlinear Sampled Data Systems

Sensitivity Operators for Linear Time-Varying Systems

Optimality, Insensitivity, and Game Theory

The Role of Sensitivity Analysis in Engineering Problems

Part II: Sensitivity Functions

Sensitivity and Dynamic Accuracy of Control Systems

On the Determination of Sensitivity Functions with Respect to the Change of System Order

Sensitivity Dipole and the Sensitivity Points Method

Structural Rules for the Determination of Sensitivity Functions of Nonlinear Nonstationary Systems

Statistical and Experimental Methods in Sensitivity Analysis

Jump Conditions for Sensitivity Coefficients

Special Problems in the Synthesis of Sensitivity Network

Sensitivity Equations for Discontinuous Systems

Sensitivity Coefficients for the Correction of Quantization Errors in Hybrid Computer Systems

Sensitivity Analysis of Self-excited Oscillations in Nonlinear Control Systems

Topological Formula for Sensitivity Coefficients of Network Functions

Part III: Compensation of Parameter Variations

Design of Self-adjusting Control Systems by Use of a Functional Derivative Technique

Minimum Sensitivity Adaptive Systems

Sensitivity Compensation and Sensitivity Synthesis

On Necessary and Sufficient Conditions of Parametric. Invariance on a Class of Control Systems Invariant to Parameter Changes

Sensitivity Considerations for Sampled-Data Feedback Systems with a Minimal Prototype Response

Part IV: Synthesis of Insensitive Structures

Sensitivity of Automatic Control Systems with Variable Structure

Stability, Reproducibility and Sensitivity of Combined Systems of Automatic Control with Variable Structure

Structural Bases for the Solution of Sensitivity Problems

Part V: Sensitivity and Optimality

Sensitivity of the Performance of Optimal Control Systems to Plant Parameter Variations

Sensitivity of Optimal Control Systems to Measurement Error

On the Synthesis of the Least Sensitive Control

Realization of an Optimal Stochastic Control System

List of Authors

