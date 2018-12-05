Senescence Signalling and Control in Plants discusses the studies showing the importance of hormone action on developmental senescence. It shows the involvement of various signaling components (such as EIN2, LOX2) and transcription factors (such as oresara1 or ORE1) in controlling hormonal activity during senescence. Further, the involvement of various micro RNAs (miR164, miR319) in regulating leaf senescence are discussed. Through this book, the authors throw light on all the reverse and forward genetic approaches to reveal the role of various other phytohormones regulating plant senescence and the molecular mechanisms involved.

Chapters on relevant topics are contributed by experts working in the area, making this a comprehensive treatise designed to provide an in-depth analysis on the subject matter.