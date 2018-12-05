Senescence Signalling and Control in Plants
1st Edition
Description
Senescence Signalling and Control in Plants discusses the studies showing the importance of hormone action on developmental senescence. It shows the involvement of various signaling components (such as EIN2, LOX2) and transcription factors (such as oresara1 or ORE1) in controlling hormonal activity during senescence. Further, the involvement of various micro RNAs (miR164, miR319) in regulating leaf senescence are discussed. Through this book, the authors throw light on all the reverse and forward genetic approaches to reveal the role of various other phytohormones regulating plant senescence and the molecular mechanisms involved.
Chapters on relevant topics are contributed by experts working in the area, making this a comprehensive treatise designed to provide an in-depth analysis on the subject matter.
Key Features
- Throws light on the involvement of hormones (other than the well- known hormones cytokine and ethylene) in plant senescence
- Shows the underlying mechanisms on the hormonal actions during senescence
- Exhibits the involvement of microRNAs during this important plant developmental process
Readership
Academia (Students, Faculty) in Plant Sciences, particularly Plant Biochemistry and Plant Molecular Biology, as well as those in Agriculture and Environmental Sciences
Table of Contents
1. The Physiology and Molecular Biology of Stress Induced Senescence
2. Abiotic Stress and Plant Senescence
3. Plant leaf senescence: Integrating multiple environmental and internal cues
4. Signal Transduction in Leaf Senescence: An Overview
5. Regulation of Leaf Senescence by Macromolecular Degradation and Hormones
6. The Role of Growth Regulators in Senescence
7. Jasmonic acid (JA) Mediated Signaling in Leaf Senescence
8. Polyamine as Signaling Molecules and Leaf Senescence
9. Oxidative Stress and Leaf Senescence: Important Insights
10. Proteolytic Processing During Leaf Senescence
11. Role of Histones During Leaf Senescence
12. Receptor-like kinases control of the development, stress response and senescence in plants
13. Flower senescence: present status and future aspects
14. Nutrient Remobilization During Senescence
15. Autophagy and Senescence
16. Plant Senescence and Organ Abscission
18. Plant Senescence and Agriculture
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 5th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128131886
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128131879
About the Editor
Maryam Sarwat
Dr. Maryam Sarwat is Senior Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutical Biotechnology at Amity Institute of Pharmacy, Amity University, Noida, India. She has presented her research in various conferences nationally as well as internationally (France, the Czech Republic, and Germany). Based on her research findings, Dr. Sarwat has filed two patents. She has 25 international publications. She received the Scientist of the Year award in 2015 from the International Board of Awards of the National Academy of Environmental Sciences of India. She is the author of Stress Signalling in Plants, Genomics and Proteomics Perspective (Springer 2013).
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharmaceutical Biotechnology, Amity Institute of Pharmacy, Amity University, Noida, India
Narendra Tuteja
An elected fellow of numerous national & international academies, Dr. Narendra Tuteja is currently Professor and head at Amity Institute of Microbial Technology, NOIDA, India, and visiting Scientist at International Centre for Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology (ICGEB), New Delhi, India. He has made significant contributions to crop improvement under adverse conditions, reporting the first helicase from plant and human cells and demonstrating new roles of Ku autoantigen, nucleolin and eIF4A as DNA helicases. Furthermore, he discovered novel functions of helicases, G-proteins, CBL-CIPK and LecRLK in plant stress tolerance, and PLC and MAP-kinase as effectors for Gα and Gβ G-proteins. Narendra Tuteja also reported several high salinity stress tolerant genes from plants and fungi and developed salt/drought tolerant plants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Amity Institute of Microbial Technology, Noida, India; Visiting Scientist at International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), New Delhi, India