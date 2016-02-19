Semimetals, Volume 20
1st Edition
1. Graphite and its Compounds
Table of Contents
Preface to the series. Introduction. 1. General properties of carbon materials. 2. Crystal lattice of graphite and synthetic carbons. 3. Mechanical properties of graphite and carbon materials. 4. The energy spectrum of electrons and holes in graphite. 5. Galvanomagnetic effects in graphite and carbon materials. 6. Quantum oscillation effects. 7. Optical and magneto-optical effects. 8. The effects of hydrostatic pressure on the electronic properties and energy spectrum of graphite and pyrocarbon materials. 9. Magnetic susceptibility of graphite and carbon materials. 10. Graphite intercalation compounds (GIC). 11. Lattice vibrations and the phonon spectrum in graphite and graphite-based compounds. 12. Unsolved problems and applications. Author index. Subject index. Cumulative index.
Description
Semimetals'' presents, for the first time in the literature, a consistent and unifying treatment of semimetals (As, Bi, Sb, Bi-Sb alloys, graphite and its compounds). It describes their structural features and their electric, magnetic, galvanomagnetic, thermoelectric, optical, magneto-optical, acoustic, thermal, and mechanical properties on the basis of modern concepts of the electron and phonon energy spectra.
The book discusses in detail the character of the changes in the energy spectrum and properties of semimetals due to temperature variations, application of a magnetic field, pressure, anisotropic strain, doping by donor, acceptor and neutral impurities, which indicate how the above properties may be altered and how materials with preassigned parameters can be produced. Furthermore, it discusses specific phenomena associated with low dimensionality and the very low carrier density, such as quantum oscillations and magnetoplasma behaviour.
Details
- 510
- English
- © North Holland 1988
- 1st July 1988
- North Holland
- 9780080983851