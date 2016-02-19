Semimetals, Volume 20

Semimetals'' presents, for the first time in the literature, a consistent and unifying treatment of semimetals (As, Bi, Sb, Bi-Sb alloys, graphite and its compounds). It describes their structural features and their electric, magnetic, galvanomagnetic, thermoelectric, optical, magneto-optical, acoustic, thermal, and mechanical properties on the basis of modern concepts of the electron and phonon energy spectra.

The book discusses in detail the character of the changes in the energy spectrum and properties of semimetals due to temperature variations, application of a magnetic field, pressure, anisotropic strain, doping by donor, acceptor and neutral impurities, which indicate how the above properties may be altered and how materials with preassigned parameters can be produced. Furthermore, it discusses specific phenomena associated with low dimensionality and the very low carrier density, such as quantum oscillations and magnetoplasma behaviour.