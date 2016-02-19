Semiconductors Probed by Ultrafast Laser Spectroscopy Pt I

Semiconductors Probed by Ultrafast Laser Spectroscopy, Volume 1 discusses the use of ultrafast laser spectroscopy in studying fast physics in semiconductors. It reviews progress on the experimental and theoretical understanding of ultrafast events that occur on a picosecond and nanosecond time scale. This volume first explores the relaxation of energy and the momentum of hot carriers and then turns to relaxation of plasmas and phonons. It also discusses the dynamics of excitons, polaritons, and excitonic molecules and reviews transient transport and diffusion of carriers. Scientists, engineers, and graduate students will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume II

I Relaxation of Carriers

1. Relaxation of Momentum and Energy of Carriers in Semiconductors

I. Introduction

II. Relaxation Processes

III. Momentum Relaxation

IV. Energy Relaxation

V. Experimental Results

VI. Conclusion

References

2. Hot Carriers in Semiconductors Probed by Picosecond Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Concepts

III. Experimental Results

References

3. Ultrafast Relaxation Processes of Hot Photoexcited Carriers

I. Introduction

II. The Photoexcited Carrier Distribution Function

III. The Photoexcited Carrier Transition Rates

IV. Hot-Carrier Relaxation during Transient Photoexcitation

V. Hot-Carrier Relaxation during Steady-State Photoexcitation

VI. Summary and Conclusion

References

4. Luminescence and Absorption in Layered Semiconductors under Intense Excitation

I. Introduction

II. Lifetime of Excitons

III. Exciton Collisions and Excitonic Molecules

IV. Electron-Hole Plasma and Electron-Hole Drops

V. Stimulated Emission

References

II Relaxation of Semiconductor Plasmas and Phonons

5. Relaxation Processes in Nonequilibrium Semiconductor Plasma

I. Introduction

II. Ultrafast Response of Semiconductor Plasma

III. Theoretical Background

IV. Plasma Kinetics in GaAs

V Concluding Remarks

References

6. Picosecond Spectroscopy of High-Density Electron-Hole Plasma in Direct-Gap Semiconductors

I. Introduction

II. Calculations of Ground-State Energy, Luminescence Spectra, and Energy Relaxation of EHP

III. Experimental Technique

IV. Observation of Spontaneous Luminescence Spectra

V. Energy Relaxation Processes in EHP

VI. Discussion of the Nature of EHP

References

7. Dynamics of High-Density Transient Electron-Hole Plasmas in Germanium

I. Introduction

II. The Physics of Nonlinear Absorption in Germanium

III. Interband Saturation, Intervalence-Band Absorption, and Surface Recombination

IV. Measurements of Nonlinear Carrier Diffusion: The Transient Grating Technique

V. Anisotropic State-Filling

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

8. Ultrafast Relaxation of Optical Phonons Investigated with Picosecond Pulses

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Remarks

III. Decay Time of Coherently Excited Lattice Vibrations

IV. Dynamics of Incoherently Excited Lattice Vibrations

V. Conclusion

References

III Relaxation of Coupled Systems

9. Picosecond Dynamics of Excitonic Polaritons and Excitonic Molecules

I. Introduction

II. Picosecond Laser System

III. Picosecond Time-of-Flight Measurements of Excitonic Polaritons

IV. Dynamic Relaxation Processes of Excitonic Polaritons

V. Radiative Lifetime of Excitonic Molecules

References

10. New Picosecond Spectroscopies for Probing Excitonic Polaritons and Their Kinetics in Semiconductors

I. Introduction

II. Time-of-Flight Method

III. Transient-Grating Spectroscopy

IV. Induced Absorption Spectroscopy

V. Conclusion

References

IV. Transient Transport and Diffusion of Carriers

11. Diffusion of Hot Carriers at High Lattice and Electronic Temperatures

I. Introduction

II. General Thermodynamic Description

III. Diffusion Equations

IV. Experiments

V. Concluding Remarks

References

12. Transient and Stationary Properties of Hot-Carrier Diffusivity in Semiconductors

I. Introduction

II. Transport Theory

III. Steady-State Diffusion

IV. Transient Diffusion

V. Conclusion

References

13. Transient Transport in Semiconductors and Submicron Devices

I. Introduction

II. Overshoot Velocity Effects

III. Experiment on High-Speed and Submicron-Length Devices

IV. Moment-Balance Equations

V. The Correlation Functions

References

Index