Semiconductors Probed by Ultrafast Laser Spectroscopy Pt I
1st Edition
Semiconductors Probed by Ultrafast Laser Spectroscopy, Volume 1 discusses the use of ultrafast laser spectroscopy in studying fast physics in semiconductors. It reviews progress on the experimental and theoretical understanding of ultrafast events that occur on a picosecond and nanosecond time scale. This volume first explores the relaxation of energy and the momentum of hot carriers and then turns to relaxation of plasmas and phonons. It also discusses the dynamics of excitons, polaritons, and excitonic molecules and reviews transient transport and diffusion of carriers. Scientists, engineers, and graduate students will find this book invaluable.
I Relaxation of Carriers
1. Relaxation of Momentum and Energy of Carriers in Semiconductors
I. Introduction
II. Relaxation Processes
III. Momentum Relaxation
IV. Energy Relaxation
V. Experimental Results
VI. Conclusion
References
2. Hot Carriers in Semiconductors Probed by Picosecond Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Concepts
III. Experimental Results
References
3. Ultrafast Relaxation Processes of Hot Photoexcited Carriers
I. Introduction
II. The Photoexcited Carrier Distribution Function
III. The Photoexcited Carrier Transition Rates
IV. Hot-Carrier Relaxation during Transient Photoexcitation
V. Hot-Carrier Relaxation during Steady-State Photoexcitation
VI. Summary and Conclusion
References
4. Luminescence and Absorption in Layered Semiconductors under Intense Excitation
I. Introduction
II. Lifetime of Excitons
III. Exciton Collisions and Excitonic Molecules
IV. Electron-Hole Plasma and Electron-Hole Drops
V. Stimulated Emission
References
II Relaxation of Semiconductor Plasmas and Phonons
5. Relaxation Processes in Nonequilibrium Semiconductor Plasma
I. Introduction
II. Ultrafast Response of Semiconductor Plasma
III. Theoretical Background
IV. Plasma Kinetics in GaAs
V Concluding Remarks
References
6. Picosecond Spectroscopy of High-Density Electron-Hole Plasma in Direct-Gap Semiconductors
I. Introduction
II. Calculations of Ground-State Energy, Luminescence Spectra, and Energy Relaxation of EHP
III. Experimental Technique
IV. Observation of Spontaneous Luminescence Spectra
V. Energy Relaxation Processes in EHP
VI. Discussion of the Nature of EHP
References
7. Dynamics of High-Density Transient Electron-Hole Plasmas in Germanium
I. Introduction
II. The Physics of Nonlinear Absorption in Germanium
III. Interband Saturation, Intervalence-Band Absorption, and Surface Recombination
IV. Measurements of Nonlinear Carrier Diffusion: The Transient Grating Technique
V. Anisotropic State-Filling
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
8. Ultrafast Relaxation of Optical Phonons Investigated with Picosecond Pulses
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Remarks
III. Decay Time of Coherently Excited Lattice Vibrations
IV. Dynamics of Incoherently Excited Lattice Vibrations
V. Conclusion
References
III Relaxation of Coupled Systems
9. Picosecond Dynamics of Excitonic Polaritons and Excitonic Molecules
I. Introduction
II. Picosecond Laser System
III. Picosecond Time-of-Flight Measurements of Excitonic Polaritons
IV. Dynamic Relaxation Processes of Excitonic Polaritons
V. Radiative Lifetime of Excitonic Molecules
References
10. New Picosecond Spectroscopies for Probing Excitonic Polaritons and Their Kinetics in Semiconductors
I. Introduction
II. Time-of-Flight Method
III. Transient-Grating Spectroscopy
IV. Induced Absorption Spectroscopy
V. Conclusion
References
IV. Transient Transport and Diffusion of Carriers
11. Diffusion of Hot Carriers at High Lattice and Electronic Temperatures
I. Introduction
II. General Thermodynamic Description
III. Diffusion Equations
IV. Experiments
V. Concluding Remarks
References
12. Transient and Stationary Properties of Hot-Carrier Diffusivity in Semiconductors
I. Introduction
II. Transport Theory
III. Steady-State Diffusion
IV. Transient Diffusion
V. Conclusion
References
13. Transient Transport in Semiconductors and Submicron Devices
I. Introduction
II. Overshoot Velocity Effects
III. Experiment on High-Speed and Submicron-Length Devices
IV. Moment-Balance Equations
V. The Correlation Functions
References
Index
Robert Alfano
Robert A. Alfano is Distinguished Professor and Fellow at The City College of City University of New York, USA. He is also an Optical Society of America; Fellow, and a Fellow of IEEE. He has been involved in developing ultrafast laser spectroscopic techniques and applications of these techniques to study ultrafast dynamical processes in physical, chemical, and biological systems. His research encompasses the study and development of supercontinuum, tunable solid-state lasers, nonlinear optical processes, application of optical spectroscopic techniques for medical diagnosis (optical biopsy), study of photon migration in turbid media, and development of optical imaging techniques for biomedical imaging (optical mammography). He has published more than 700 papers and holds 102 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Fellow, The City College of City University of New York, USA