Semiconductors and Semimetals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521121, 9780080864020

Semiconductors and Semimetals, Volume 12

1st Edition

Serial Editors: R. K. Willardson Albert Beer
eBook ISBN: 9780080864020
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd November 1977
Page Count: 481
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
231.00
196.35
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
481
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080864020

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

R. K. Willardson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

WILLARDSON CONSULTING SPOKANE, WASHINGTON

Albert Beer Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

CONSULTING PHYSICIST COLUMBUS, OHIO

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.