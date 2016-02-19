Semiconductors and Semimetals, Volume 22A
1st Edition
Serial Editors: W.T. Tsang
eBook ISBN: 9780080864150
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1985
Page Count: 407
Details
- No. of pages:
- 407
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 28th March 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080864150
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
W.T. Tsang Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
AT&T BELL LABORATORIES, HOLMDEL, NEW JERSEY
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.