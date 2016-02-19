Semiconductors and Semimetals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521244, 9780080864211

Semiconductors and Semimetals, Volume 24

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Raymond Dingle
eBook ISBN: 9780080864211
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1987
Page Count: 510
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
231.00
196.35
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
510
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080864211

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Raymond Dingle Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Gain Electronics Corporation

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.