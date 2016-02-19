Semiconductors and Semimetals, Volume 24
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Raymond Dingle
eBook ISBN: 9780080864211
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1987
Page Count: 510
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 28th December 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080864211
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Raymond Dingle Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Gain Electronics Corporation
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.