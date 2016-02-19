Semiconductors and Semimetals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521275, 9780080864242

Semiconductors and Semimetals, Volume 27

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Esther Conwell
eBook ISBN: 9780080864242
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1988
Page Count: 490
No. of pages: 490
490
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080864242

Esther Conwell Serial Editor

XEROX CORPORATION, WEBSTER RESEARCH CENTER WEBSTER, NEW YORK

