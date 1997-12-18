Semiconductors and Organic Materials for Optoelectronic Applications, Volume 60

The symposium "UV, Blue and Green Light Emission from Semiconductor Materials" was part of the European Materials Research Society (E-MRS) Spring Meeting in Strasbourg, 4-7 June, 1996 and it was arranged to bring together specialists in growth, characterization and device fabrication of materials suitable for visible and UV optoelectronic applications. Although the main emphasis was on the development of semiconductor diode lasers, work was also presented on the progress of frequently doubling techniques which have an immediate application in commercial systems. The proceedings are divided into Part I and Part II reflecting the two streams of research based on II-VI semiconductors on the one hand and III-V GaN based semiconductors on the other hand. Although these two areas are competing vigorously for the realization of practical blue laser diodes, there are many common problems, particularly with doping and also the need for suitable substrates for the growth of lattice matched structures.

The invited talks were presented by speakers from Japan, the USA and Europe with representation from both University and Industrial research groups. In particular, leaders in the development of blue lasers SONY (II-VI devices) and Nichia (GaN devices) provided important device papers alongside the excellent contributions on a wide range of topics covering epitaxial growth, optical structural and electrical measurements as well as problems of compensation of dopants and laser lifetimes.

The symposium "Nonlinear Optical and Optoelectronics Organic Materials" dealt with the development of organic molecules and polymers as potential replacements for existing materials in electronic, optoelectronics and nonlinear optical devices.