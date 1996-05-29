Semiconductor Sensors in Physico-Chemical Studies, Volume 4

Due to space limitations, only a selection of the published papers are listed.1. Physical and Chemical Basics of the Method of Semiconductor Sensors. What are the semiconductor chemical sensors? The role of electronic theory of chemisorption in developing ideas on effects of adsorption on electrical and physical properties of semiconductor adsorbents. Various forms of adsorption. Adsorption isotherms. Kinetics of adsorption. Characteristic temperature intervals of gas-solid body interaction. Effect of adsorption on electrophysical properties of semiconductors. Role of recharging of biographic surface states during chemisorption charging of a semiconductor surface. The kinetics of adsorption charging of the surface of semiconductors under relaxation of biographic surfacing charge. The effect of adsorption surface charging on electrophysical characteristics of polycrystalline semiconductor adsorbents. The effect of adsorption on concentration of the surface and volume interstitial defects in semiconductor adsorbent and resultant change in electrical conductivity. The effect of the nature of the adsorbent on adsorption-caused change in its electrophysical characteristics. The nature of adsorption centers and their effect on the process of charging of the surface. 2. The Theory of Adsorption-Induced Response of Electrophysical Characteristics in Semiconductor Adsorbent. General principles of selection of semiconductor adsorbents used as an operational sensor element. Sintered polycrystalline adsorbents. Electrophysical properties of sintered polycrystalline semiconductors. 3. Experimental Studies of the Effect of Adsorption of Active Particles on the Conductivity of Semiconductor Sensors. Production of sensitive elements of sensors. Donor particles. Acceptor particles. 4. Application of Semiconductor Sensors in Experimental Investigation of Physical-Chemical Processes. Recombination of atoms and radicals. Pyrolysis of simple molecules on hot filaments. Surface and bulk diffusion of active particles. Application of semiconductor sensors in investigation of radiation and plasma chemical processes. 5. Interaction Electron-Excited Particles of Gaseous Phase with Solid Surface. Electron-excited state of atoms and molecules. Detection of EEPs with the aid of semiconductor films. Deactivation of singlet oxygen on surface of oxides. Prospects of developing sensor methods of detecting electron-excited particles. 6. Application of Semiconductor Sensors to Study Emission of Active Particles from the Surface of Solid State. Emission of initially adsorbed active particles from disordered surface of solids. Emission of singlet oxygen from disordered surface of solids. Photoemission of singlet oxygen from the surface of solids.