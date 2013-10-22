Semiconductor Optoelectronic Devices
1st Edition
Introduction to Physics and Simulation
Description
Optoelectronics has become an important part of our lives. Wherever light is used to transmit information, tiny semiconductor devices are needed to transfer electrical current into optical signals and vice versa. Examples include light emitting diodes in radios and other appliances, photodetectors in elevator doors and digital cameras, and laser diodes that transmit phone calls through glass fibers. Such optoelectronic devices take advantage of sophisticated interactions between electrons and light. Nanometer scale semiconductor structures are often at the heart of modern optoelectronic devices. Their shrinking size and increasing complexity make computer simulation an important tool to design better devices that meet ever rising perfomance requirements. The current need to apply advanced design software in optoelectronics follows the trend observed in the 1980's with simulation software for silicon devices. Today, software for technology computer-aided design (TCAD) and electronic design automation (EDA) represents a fundamental part of the silicon industry. In optoelectronics, advanced commercial device software has emerged recently and it is expected to play an increasingly important role in the near future. This book will enable students, device engineers, and researchers to more effectively use advanced design software in optoelectronics.
Key Features
- Provides fundamental knowledge in semiconductor physics and in electromagnetics, while helping to understand and use advanced device simulation software
- Demonstrates the combination of measurements and simulations in order to obtain realistic results and provides data on all required material parameters
- Gives deep insight into the physics of state-of-the-art devices and helps to design and analyze of modern optoelectronic devices
Readership
The intended audience are students, engineers and scientists who need to design and analyze advanced optoelectronic devices. Many of them are members of organizations like IEEE-LEOS, OSA, SPIE, and APS.
Table of Contents
I. Fundamentals
- Introduction to Semiconductors
- Electron Energy Bands
- Carrier Transport
- Optical Waves
- Photon Generation
- Heat Generation and Dissipation
II. Devices
- Edge-Emitting Laser
- Vertical- Cavity Lasers
- Nitride Light Emitters
- Electroabsorption Modulator
- Amplification Photodetector
Details
- No. of pages:
- 279
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080469782
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125571906
About the Author
Joachim Piprek
Joachim Piprek received his Ph.D. in solid state physics from Humboldt University Berlin, Germany. For more than 15 years, he has been conducting research on simulation, design, and analysis of optoelectronic devices, both in industry and academia. Dr. Piprek has authored more than 100 journal and conference publications and he has taught graduate courses at universities in Germany, Sweden, and in the United States. Currently, he is an Adjunct Associate Professor at the University of California at Santa Barbara. Dr. Piprek chairs the annnual international conference 'Numerical Simulation of Semiconductor Optoelectronic Devices' (NUSOD). He also serves as guest editor for leading technical journals and gives short courses on optoelectronic device simulation at universities and companies worldwide.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor for the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at the University of California at Santa Barbara, California. Authored more than 100 journal and conference publications and has taught graduate courses at universities in Germany, Sweden, and in the U.S.