Semiconductor Optoelectronic Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125571906, 9780080469782

Semiconductor Optoelectronic Devices

1st Edition

Introduction to Physics and Simulation

Authors: Joachim Piprek
eBook ISBN: 9780080469782
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125571906
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 279
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
107.00
90.95
12700.00
10795.00
153.64
130.59
155.00
131.75
118.00
100.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
135.00
114.75
88.00
74.80
110.00
93.50
145.00
123.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Optoelectronics has become an important part of our lives. Wherever light is used to transmit information, tiny semiconductor devices are needed to transfer electrical current into optical signals and vice versa. Examples include light emitting diodes in radios and other appliances, photodetectors in elevator doors and digital cameras, and laser diodes that transmit phone calls through glass fibers. Such optoelectronic devices take advantage of sophisticated interactions between electrons and light. Nanometer scale semiconductor structures are often at the heart of modern optoelectronic devices. Their shrinking size and increasing complexity make computer simulation an important tool to design better devices that meet ever rising perfomance requirements. The current need to apply advanced design software in optoelectronics follows the trend observed in the 1980's with simulation software for silicon devices. Today, software for technology computer-aided design (TCAD) and electronic design automation (EDA) represents a fundamental part of the silicon industry. In optoelectronics, advanced commercial device software has emerged recently and it is expected to play an increasingly important role in the near future. This book will enable students, device engineers, and researchers to more effectively use advanced design software in optoelectronics.

Key Features

  • Provides fundamental knowledge in semiconductor physics and in electromagnetics, while helping to understand and use advanced device simulation software
  • Demonstrates the combination of measurements and simulations in order to obtain realistic results and provides data on all required material parameters
  • Gives deep insight into the physics of state-of-the-art devices and helps to design and analyze of modern optoelectronic devices

Readership

The intended audience are students, engineers and scientists who need to design and analyze advanced optoelectronic devices. Many of them are members of organizations like IEEE-LEOS, OSA, SPIE, and APS.

Table of Contents

I. Fundamentals

  1. Introduction to Semiconductors
  2. Electron Energy Bands
  3. Carrier Transport
  4. Optical Waves
  5. Photon Generation
  6. Heat Generation and Dissipation II. Devices
    1. Edge-Emitting Laser
    2. Vertical- Cavity Lasers
    3. Nitride Light Emitters
    4. Electroabsorption Modulator
    5. Amplification Photodetector

Details

No. of pages:
279
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080469782
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125571906

About the Author

Joachim Piprek

Joachim Piprek received his Ph.D. in solid state physics from Humboldt University Berlin, Germany. For more than 15 years, he has been conducting research on simulation, design, and analysis of optoelectronic devices, both in industry and academia. Dr. Piprek has authored more than 100 journal and conference publications and he has taught graduate courses at universities in Germany, Sweden, and in the United States. Currently, he is an Adjunct Associate Professor at the University of California at Santa Barbara. Dr. Piprek chairs the annnual international conference 'Numerical Simulation of Semiconductor Optoelectronic Devices' (NUSOD). He also serves as guest editor for leading technical journals and gives short courses on optoelectronic device simulation at universities and companies worldwide.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor for the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at the University of California at Santa Barbara, California. Authored more than 100 journal and conference publications and has taught graduate courses at universities in Germany, Sweden, and in the U.S.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.