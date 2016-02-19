Semiconductor Opto-Electronics focuses on opto-electronics, covering the basic physical phenomena and device behavior that arise from the interaction between electromagnetic radiation and electrons in a solid. The first nine chapters of this book are devoted to theoretical topics, discussing the interaction of electromagnetic waves with solids, dispersion theory and absorption processes, magneto-optical effects, and non-linear phenomena. Theories of photo-effects and photo-detectors are treated in detail, including the theories of radiation generation and the behavior of semiconductor lasers and lamps. The rest of this text deals with the group IV elements, III-V compounds, and selection of the most important chalcogenides. This publication is intended primarily for physicists engaged in academic research or commercial device development and for honors students specializing in solid-state physics.

Table of Contents



Units

Chapter 1 Optical Constants of Solids

1.1 Electromagnetic Waves

1.2 Behavior at an Interface

1.3 Reflection at an Air/Conductor Surface

1.4 Refraction at an Air/Conductor Surface

1.5 Multiple Reflections in Thin Films

1.6 Interference Effects in Semiconductor Lasers

Chapter 2 Dispersion Theory

2.1 Classical Theory of Dispersion in Dielectrics

2.2 Behavior of a Single Classical Oscillator

2.3 Quantum-Mechanical Theory of Dispersion

2.4 Inter-Relation of Optical Constants

2.5 Free-Carrier Absorption and Dispersion

2.6 Plasma-Edge Reflection

Chapter 3 Absorption Processes in Semiconductors

3.1 Absorption and Reflection Spectra

3.2 Direct Optical Transitions

3.3 Indirect Transitions

3.4 Absorption Due to Excitons

3.5 Pressure and Temperature Dependence of the Absorption Edge

3.6 Absorption and Reflection in an Electric Field

3.7 Absorption in Heavily Doped Semiconductors

3.8 Absorption by Localized Impurities

Chapter 4 Magneto-Optical Effects

4.1 Electrons in a Magnetic Field

4.2 Free-Carrier Magneto-Optics

4.3 Quantum-Mechanical Description of Energy States in a Magnetic Field

4.4 Miscellaneous Cyclotron-Resonance Effects

4.5 Effect of a Magnetic Field on States in the Forbidden Gap

Chapter 5 Photo-Effects

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Transport Equations with Optical Generation

5.3 Photo-Diffusion Effects

5.4 Photoconductivity (PC)

5.5 Photo-Electro-Magnetic Effect (PEM)

5.6 Recombination

5.7 Photovoltaic Effects (PV)

5.8 External Photoemission of Electrons

5.9 Photon Pressure Effects (Photon Drag)

Chapter 6 Semiconductor Photodetectors

6.1 General Considerations

6.2 Figures of Merit

6.3 Noise in Photodetectors

6.4 Photoconductive Detectors

6.5 Photovoltaic Detectors

6.6 PEM-Effect Detectors

6.7 Photoconductive Gain

6.8 Solar Cells

Chapter 7 Emission of Radiation from Semiconductors

7.1 Emission Processes in Semiconductors

7.2 Emissivity of Thermal Radiation

7.3 Interband Radiative Recombination

7.4 Radiative Recombination at Localized Energy States

7.5 Non-Radiative Recombination Processes

Chapter 8 Semiconductor Lasers and Lamps

8.1 Physical Processes in Semiconductor Lasers

8.2 Injection and Recombination at p-n Junctions

8.3 Interdependence of Spontaneous- and Stimulated-Emission Rates

8.4 Evaluation of the Gain Coefficient and the Spontaneous-Emission Rate

8.5 Conditions for Oscillation in Injection Lasers

8.6 Quantum Efficiency of the Injection Laser

8.7 Close-Confinement Lasers

8.8 The Potential of Indirect-Gap Semiconductors as Laser Materials

8.9 Light-Emitting Diodes

Chapter 9 Non-Linear Optical Effects

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Quadratic Polarization Effects

9.3 Cubic Polarization Effects

9.4 Generation of a New Electromagnetic Wave

Chapter 10 Group IV Semiconductors

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Germanium

10.3 Silicon

10.4 Silicon Carbide

Chapter 11 III-V Compounds

11.1 General Survey

11.2 Indium Antimonide

11.3 Indium Arsenide

11.4 Gallium Arsenide

11.5 Gallium Phosphide

11.6 Ternary Alloys of III-V Compounds

Chapter 12 Lead, Tin, and Mercurycadmium Chalcogenides

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Lead Sulphide, Selenide, and Telluride

12.3 Lead-Tin Chalcogenide Alloys

12.4 Mercury-Cadmium Telluride

12.5 Future Developments in 8-14 µm Detectors

Appendix

Reference List and Author Index

Subject Index

