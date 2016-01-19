Semiconductor Nanowires II: Properties and Applications, Volume 94
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Semiconductor Nanowire Optoelectronic Devices
- Optical Properties of Semiconductor Nanowires: Insights into Band Structure and Carrier Dynamics
- Compound Semiconductor Nanowire Photodetectors
- Mechanical Behaviors of Semiconductor Nanowires
- Quantum Dots in Nanowires
- Silicon Micro/Nanowire Solar Cells
- Nanowire-Based Visible Light Emitters, Present Status and Outlook
- Nanowire Tunneling Field-Effect Transistors
- Semiconductor Nanowires for Energy Harvesting
Yanhao Yu and Xudong Wang
Sudha Mokkapati, Dhruv Saxena, Hark Hoe Tan and Chennupati Jagadish
Howard E. Jackson and Leigh M. Smith
Xing Dai, Maria Tchernycheva and Cesare Soci
Yujie Chen and Xiaozhou Liao
Luca Francaviglia, Yannik Fontana and Anna Fontcuberta i Morral
Chito E. Kendrick and Joan M. Redwing
Bo Monemar, B. Jonas Ohlsson, Nathan F. Gardner and Lars Samuelson
Joachim Knoch
Description
Semiconductor Nanowires: Part B, and Volume 94 in the Semiconductor and Semimetals series, focuses on semiconductor nanowires.
Key Features
- Includes experts contributors who review the most important recent literature
- Contains a broad view, including examination of semiconductor nanowires
Readership
This book will be of interest to scientists and engineers performing fundamental and applied research and technology development in the field of one-dimensional nanowires. The book will particularly appeal to physicists, chemists, materials scientists, electronics engineers and mechanical engineers. This book will be of interest to students, researchers and practitioners working in the field of semiconductors, mechanical, electronic and optoelectronic devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 19th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128041444
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128040164
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Shadi Dayeh Serial Volume Editor
Shadi Dayeh is a Professor in Electrical and Computer Engineering at University of California, San Diego (UCSD). He has extensive experience in semiconductor nanowire growth, characterization and devices. He worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory as a Director post-doctoral fellow and as a Distinguished Oppenheimer fellow prior to joining UCSD. He has published widely on a variety of topics prevalent to semiconductor nanowire growth, devices, and their integration, and has given many invited talks at prime conferences in the field.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California San Diego, CA, USA
Anna Fontcuberta i Morral Serial Volume Editor
Anna Fontcuberta i Morral is a Professor in Materials Science and Engineering at Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL). She has expertise and experience in semiconductor nanowire growth by molecular beam epitaxy, characterization of structural and functional properties at the single nanowire level and fabrication and characterization of optoelectronic devices, mostly solar cells. She has worked at CalTech, co-founded a start-up company and been team-leader at TU Munich prior to joining EPFL. She has published widely and given many invited talks at prime conferences in the field.
Affiliations and Expertise
EPFL STI IMX LMSC, Lausanne, Switzerland
Chennupati Jagadish Serial Volume Editor
Chennupati Jagadish is a Distinguished Professor in Electronic Materials Engineering in the Research School of Physics and Engineering at the Australian National University. He has more than 35 years of research experience in semiconductor physics, materials science and optoelectronic devices. He has published more than 550 journal papers and edited many books and has given more than 120 plenary, keynote and invited talks at prime conferences in the field. He is world renowned in the fields of semiconductor optoelectronics and nanotechnology. He has received 2015 IEEE Nanotechnology Pioneer Award, 2015 IEEE Photonics Society Engineering Achievement Award, 2013 Walter Boas Medal and 2010 Quantum Device Award and Fellow Australian Academy of Science, Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering, The World Academy of Sciences and 14 other professional societies.In 2016 Jagadish was awarded the highest civilian honour given by Australian Government, Companion of Order of Australia (AC) as part of Australia Day Honours announced by the Governor General's office.
Affiliations and Expertise
Australian National University, Australia