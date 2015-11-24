Semiconductor Nanowires I: Growth and Theory, Volume 93
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter One: Theory of VLS Growth of Compound Semiconductors
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fundamentals of VLS Growth
- 3 Chemical Potentials for Au-Catalyzed VLS Growth of III–V Nanowires
- 4 Growth Kinetics of III–V Nanowires
- 5 Transport-Limited Growth of Nanowires
- 6 Nucleation Rate in VLS Nanowires
- 7 Position-Dependent Nucleation in Nanowires
- 8 Self-consistent Growth Equation
- 9 Ga-Catalyzed Growth of GaAs Nanowires
- 10 Formation of Ternary Au-Catalyzed III–V Nanowires
- 11 Impact of Growth Conditions on the Crystal Structure of III–V Nanowires
- Chapter Two: Strain in Nanowires and Nanowire Heterostructures
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods of Calculation and Measurement of Strain in Nanowires
- 3 Axial Heterostructures
- 4 Nanowires on a Misfitting Substrate
- 5 Core–Shell Heterostructures
- 6 Other Possible Instances of Strain Relaxation in NWs
- 7 Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter Three: van der Waals Heteroepitaxy of Semiconductor Nanowires
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 van der Waals (vdW) Heteroepitaxy of Semiconductor Nanowires
- 3 vdW Heteroepitaxial Relationship and Heterointerface of Nanowire/2d-ALM
- 4 Controlled vdW Epitaxy of Semiconductor Nanowires
- 5 Optoelectronic Device Applications
- 6 Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Four: Position-Controlled Selective Growth of ZnO Nanostructures and Their Heterostructures
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Selective Growth Methods and Mechanisms
- 3 Selective Growth and Characterization of Nanostructures on Various Substrates
- 4 LED Applications of Nanostructures and Their Heterostructures
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Hybrid III–V/Silicon Nanowires
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Challenges in Epitaxial Si/III–V Interfaces
- 3 III–V Nanowires on Si Substrates
- 4 III–V/IV Radial Core–Shell Nanowires
- 5 Axial III–V/IV Nanowire Heterostructures
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter Six: Atom Probe Tomography of Nanowires
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Principles of APT
- 3 Sample Requirements and Preparation Methods
- 4 Atom Probe Operation
- 5 Reconstruction
- 6 Examples of Atom Probe Analysis of Nanowires
- 7 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Index
- Contents of Volumes in this Series
Description
Semiconductor Nanowires: Part A, Number 93 in the Semiconductor and Semimetals series, focuses on semiconductor nanowires.
Key Features
- Contains comments from leading contributors in the field semiconductor nanowires
- Provides reviews of the most important recent literature
- Presents a broad view, including an examination of semiconductor nanowires
-
Comprises up to date advancements in the technological development of nanowire devices and systems, and is comprehensive enough to be used as a reference book on nanowires as well as a graduate student text book.
Readership
This book will be of interest for scientists and engineers performing fundamental and applied research and technology development in the field of one-dimensional nanowires. The book will particularly appeal to physicists, chemists, materials scientists, electronics engineers and mechanical engineers. This book will be of interest to students, researchers and practitioners working in the field of semiconductors, mechanical, electronic and optoelectronic devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 24th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128030448
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128030271
About the Serial Volume Editors
Anna Fontcuberta i Morral Serial Volume Editor
Anna Fontcuberta i Morral is a Professor in Materials Science and Engineering at Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL). She has expertise and experience in semiconductor nanowire growth by molecular beam epitaxy, characterization of structural and functional properties at the single nanowire level and fabrication and characterization of optoelectronic devices, mostly solar cells. She has worked at CalTech, co-founded a start-up company and been team-leader at TU Munich prior to joining EPFL. She has published widely and given many invited talks at prime conferences in the field.
Affiliations and Expertise
EPFL STI IMX LMSC, Lausanne, Switzerland
Shadi Dayeh Serial Volume Editor
Shadi Dayeh is a Professor in Electrical and Computer Engineering at University of California, San Diego (UCSD). He has extensive experience in semiconductor nanowire growth, characterization and devices. He worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory as a Director post-doctoral fellow and as a Distinguished Oppenheimer fellow prior to joining UCSD. He has published widely on a variety of topics prevalent to semiconductor nanowire growth, devices, and their integration, and has given many invited talks at prime conferences in the field.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California San Diego, CA, USA
Chennupati Jagadish Serial Volume Editor
Chennupati Jagadish is a Distinguished Professor in Electronic Materials Engineering in the Research School of Physics and Engineering at the Australian National University. He has more than 35 years of research experience in semiconductor physics, materials science and optoelectronic devices. He has published more than 550 journal papers and edited many books and has given more than 120 plenary, keynote and invited talks at prime conferences in the field. He is world renowned in the fields of semiconductor optoelectronics and nanotechnology. He has received 2015 IEEE Nanotechnology Pioneer Award, 2015 IEEE Photonics Society Engineering Achievement Award, 2013 Walter Boas Medal and 2010 Quantum Device Award and Fellow Australian Academy of Science, Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering, The World Academy of Sciences and 14 other professional societies.In 2016 Jagadish was awarded the highest civilian honour given by Australian Government, Companion of Order of Australia (AC) as part of Australia Day Honours announced by the Governor General's office.
Affiliations and Expertise
Australian National University, Australia