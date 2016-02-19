Semiconductor Materials Analysis and Fabrication Process Control, Volume 34

(Abbreviated)Spectroscopic Ellipsometry In situ spectroscopic ellipsometry in molecular beam epitaxy for photonic devices (G.N. Maracas et al.). The influence of nanocrystals on the dielectric function of porous silicon (H. Münder et al.). Secondary Ion Mass Spectroscopy Some examples of depth resolution in SIMS analysis (G. Pruden). Sputter induced resonant ionization spectroscopy for trace analysis in silicon (L. Johann et al.). Contamination Monitoring Contamination control and ultrasensitive chemical analysis (H. Ryssel et al.). Application of advanced contamination analysis for qualification of wafer handling systems and chucks (F. Kroninger et al.). Epioptic Characterization Techniques In situ optical spectroscopy of surfaces and interfaces with submonolayer resolution (J.F. McGilp). Surface-sensitive multiple internal reflection spectroscopy as a tool to study surface mechanisms in CVD: the example of UV photodeposition of silicon dioxide and silicon nitride (C. Licoppe, C. Debauche). Characterization of the Mechanical State of SI Material System On the assessment of local stress distributions in integrated circuits (J. Vannellemont et al.). Strain analysis of multilayered silicon-based contact structures (E. Zolotoyabko et al.). Joint Session on Single Chamber Processing In-process control of silicide formation during rapid thermal processing (J.-M. Dilhac et al.). In situ ellipsometry for real time feedback control of oxidation furnaces (C. Sennerder et al.). Photoreflectance of III-V Materials Optical characterization of the electrical properties of processed GaAs (O.J. Glembocki et al.). Temperature dependence of the photoreflectance of strained and lattice-matched InGaAs/InAlAs single quantum wells (Y. Baltagi et al.). Photoluminescence of Photonic Material Systems Optical tools for intermixing diagnostic: application to InGaAs/InGaAsP microstructures (H. Peyre et al.). Temperature dependence analysis of the optical transmission spectra in InGaAs/InP multi quantum well structures (C. Arena et al.). Characterization of Electronic Properties Lifetime and diffusion length inhomogeneity controlled by point and extended defect interaction in n-GaAs LEC (A. Castaldini et al.) In situ quality monitoring during the deposition of a-Si:H films (C. Haffer et al.). FTIR and PL of Silicon Material Systems Non-destructive identification of end of range damage in ion implanted and annealed silicon (U. Shreter et al.). Optical characterization of semiconductors containing inhomogeneous layers (G.E. Aizenberg et al.). Posters Nonlinear recombinations in photoreflectance characterization of silicon wafers (B.C. Forget et al.). Electrochemical etching and profiling of silicon (T.S. Horanvi, P. Tütto). Author index. Subject index.