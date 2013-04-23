Semiconductor Lasers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857091215, 9780857096401

Semiconductor Lasers

1st Edition

Fundamentals and Applications

Editors: Alexei Baranov Eric Tournié
eBook ISBN: 9780857096401
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857091215
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 23rd April 2013
Page Count: 664
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Electronic and Optical Materials

Preface

Part I: Fundamentals of semiconductor lasers

Chapter 1: Principles of semiconductor lasers

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 The basic laser diode

1.3 Key physical concepts

1.4 Absorption and gain in low dimensional semiconductor structures

1.5 Recombination processes

1.6 Gain–current relations

1.7 Temperature dependence of threshold current

1.8 Rate equations

1.9 Future trends

1.10 Acknowledgements

Chapter 2: Photonic crystal lasers

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Lasing threshold of photonic crystal lasers (PhCLs)

2.3 Photonic crystal nanobeam lasers

2.4 Photonic crystal disk lasers

2.5 Conclusion and future trends

2.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 3: High-power semiconductor lasers

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction: theory and design concept

3.2 Single emitters

3.3 Array concept for power scaling

3.4 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 4: Semiconductor laser beam combining

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction to laser beam combining

4.2 Experiments on external cavity broad-area laser diode arrays

4.3 Modeling the dynamics of a single-mode semiconductor laser array in an external cavity

4.4 Conclusion

4.5 Acknowledgments

Chapter 5: Ultrafast pulse generation by semiconductor lasers

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Gain-switching

5.3 Important developments in gain-switched semiconductor lasers (SLs)

5.4 Q-switching

5.5 Mode-locking (ML) in semiconductor lasers: an overview

5.6 The main predictions of mode-locked laser theory

5.7 Important tendencies in optimising the ML laser performance

5.8 Novel mode-locking principles

5.9 Overview of applications of mode-locked diode lasers

5.10 Conclusion

5.11 Acknowledgements

Part II: Visible and near-infrared lasers and their applications

Chapter 6: Nonpolar and semipolar group III-nitride lasers

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Applications of group III-nitride lasers

6.3 Introduction to properties of III-nitrides

6.4 Optical properties of nonpolar and semipolar III-nitrides

6.5 Substrates, crystal growth and materials issues

6.6 Optical waveguides and loss

6.7 Fabrication techniques

6.8 Nonpolar and semipolar laser history and performance

6.9 Future trends

6.10 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 7: Advanced self-assembled indium arsenide (InAs) quantum-dot lasers

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 High-density and highly uniform InAs quantum dots

7.3 Quantum-dot Fabry–Pérot (FP) and distributed-feedback (DFB) lasers for optical communication

7.4 Quantum-dot FP and DFB lasers for high-temperature application

7.5 QD Laser, Inc

7.6 Silicon hybrid quantum-dot lasers

7.7 Conclusion

7.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 8: Vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs)

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Device structure

8.3 Vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) optical performance

8.4 Conclusion

8.5 Acknowledgements

Chapter 9: Semiconductor disk lasers (VECSELs)

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Principles of operation

9.3 Intracavity frequency control

9.4 Pulsed operation

9.5 Future trends and applications

9.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 10: Hybrid silicon lasers

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fundamentals of Si lasers

10.3 Hybrid Si laser-based photonic integrated circuits

10.4 Conclusion

Part III: Mid- and far-infrared lasers and their applications

Chapter 11: Gallium antimonide (GaSb)-based type-I quantum well diode lasers: recent development and prospects

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Diode lasers operating below 2.5 μm

11.3 Diode lasers for spectral range above 3 μm

11.4 Metamorphic GaSb-based diode lasers

11.5 Acknowledgements

Chapter 12: Interband cascade (IC) lasers

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Operating principle of interband cascade (IC) lasers

12.3 Early development and challenges

12.4 Recent progress and new developments

12.5 Future trends and conclusion

12.6 Acknowledgments

Chapter 13: Terahertz (THz) quantum cascade lasers

Abstract:

13.1 Terahertz quantum cascade laser technology

13.2 Waveguides and photonic structures

13.3 Stabilisation, microwave modulation and active mode-locking of terahertz quantum cascade lasers

Chapter 14: Whispering gallery mode lasers

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction to whispering gallery modes (WGM)

14.2 WGM in electrodynamics

14.3 Semiconductor WGM lasers

14.4 Light extraction from a WGM resonator

14.5 Conclusion

14.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 15: Tunable mid-infrared laser absorption spectroscopy

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Laser absorption spectroscopic techniques

15.3 Quantum-cascade lasers (QCLs) for trace gas detection

15.4 Specific examples of QCL-based sensor systems

15.5 Conclusions and future trends

Index

Semiconductor lasers have important applications in numerous fields, including engineering, biology, chemistry and medicine. They form the backbone of the optical telecommunications infrastructure supporting the internet, and are used in information storage devices, bar-code scanners, laser printers and many other everyday products. Semiconductor lasers: Fundamentals and applications is a comprehensive review of this vital technology.

Part one introduces the fundamentals of semiconductor lasers, beginning with key principles before going on to discuss photonic crystal lasers, high power semiconductor lasers and laser beams, and the use of semiconductor lasers in ultrafast pulse generation. Part two then reviews applications of visible and near-infrared emitting lasers. Nonpolar and semipolar GaN-based lasers, advanced self-assembled InAs quantum dot lasers and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers are all considered, in addition to semiconductor disk and hybrid silicon lasers. Finally, applications of mid- and far-infrared emitting lasers are the focus of part three. Topics covered include GaSb-based type I quantum well diode lasers, interband cascade and terahertz quantum cascade lasers, whispering gallery mode lasers and tunable mid-infrared laser absorption spectroscopy.

With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Semiconductor lasers is a valuable guide for all those involved in the design, operation and application of these important lasers, including laser and telecommunications engineers, scientists working in biology and chemistry, medical practitioners, and academics working in this field.

  • Provides a comprehensive review of semiconductor lasers and their applications in engineering, biology, chemistry and medicine
  • Discusses photonic crystal lasers, high power semiconductor lasers and laser beams, and the use of semiconductor lasers in ultrafast pulse generation
  • Reviews applications of visible and near-infrared emitting lasers and mid- and far-infrared emitting lasers

All those involved in the design, operation, and application of these important lasers including laser and telecommunications engineers, scientists working in biology and chemistry, medical practitioners, and academics working in this field

Alexei Baranov Editor

Alexei Baranov is Research Director of Research at CNRS, France.

Eric Tournié Editor

Eric Tournié is a professor of electrical engineering and photonics at the University of Montpellier and a senior member of Institut Universitaire de France (IUF). He is an expert on the epitaxial growth of compound semiconductor heterostructures and devices. His interest has always been the development of new nanostructures for applications in optoelectronic devices.

Professor, Université de Montpellier, Institut d'Electronique, Unité mixte de recherche du Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (UMR CNRS 5214), Montpellier, France

