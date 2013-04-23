Semiconductor Lasers
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I: Fundamentals of semiconductor lasers
Chapter 1: Principles of semiconductor lasers
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The basic laser diode
1.3 Key physical concepts
1.4 Absorption and gain in low dimensional semiconductor structures
1.5 Recombination processes
1.6 Gain–current relations
1.7 Temperature dependence of threshold current
1.8 Rate equations
1.9 Future trends
1.10 Acknowledgements
Chapter 2: Photonic crystal lasers
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Lasing threshold of photonic crystal lasers (PhCLs)
2.3 Photonic crystal nanobeam lasers
2.4 Photonic crystal disk lasers
2.5 Conclusion and future trends
2.6 Acknowledgements
Chapter 3: High-power semiconductor lasers
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction: theory and design concept
3.2 Single emitters
3.3 Array concept for power scaling
3.4 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 4: Semiconductor laser beam combining
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction to laser beam combining
4.2 Experiments on external cavity broad-area laser diode arrays
4.3 Modeling the dynamics of a single-mode semiconductor laser array in an external cavity
4.4 Conclusion
4.5 Acknowledgments
Chapter 5: Ultrafast pulse generation by semiconductor lasers
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Gain-switching
5.3 Important developments in gain-switched semiconductor lasers (SLs)
5.4 Q-switching
5.5 Mode-locking (ML) in semiconductor lasers: an overview
5.6 The main predictions of mode-locked laser theory
5.7 Important tendencies in optimising the ML laser performance
5.8 Novel mode-locking principles
5.9 Overview of applications of mode-locked diode lasers
5.10 Conclusion
5.11 Acknowledgements
Part II: Visible and near-infrared lasers and their applications
Chapter 6: Nonpolar and semipolar group III-nitride lasers
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Applications of group III-nitride lasers
6.3 Introduction to properties of III-nitrides
6.4 Optical properties of nonpolar and semipolar III-nitrides
6.5 Substrates, crystal growth and materials issues
6.6 Optical waveguides and loss
6.7 Fabrication techniques
6.8 Nonpolar and semipolar laser history and performance
6.9 Future trends
6.10 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 7: Advanced self-assembled indium arsenide (InAs) quantum-dot lasers
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 High-density and highly uniform InAs quantum dots
7.3 Quantum-dot Fabry–Pérot (FP) and distributed-feedback (DFB) lasers for optical communication
7.4 Quantum-dot FP and DFB lasers for high-temperature application
7.5 QD Laser, Inc
7.6 Silicon hybrid quantum-dot lasers
7.7 Conclusion
7.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 8: Vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs)
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Device structure
8.3 Vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) optical performance
8.4 Conclusion
8.5 Acknowledgements
Chapter 9: Semiconductor disk lasers (VECSELs)
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Principles of operation
9.3 Intracavity frequency control
9.4 Pulsed operation
9.5 Future trends and applications
9.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 10: Hybrid silicon lasers
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Fundamentals of Si lasers
10.3 Hybrid Si laser-based photonic integrated circuits
10.4 Conclusion
Part III: Mid- and far-infrared lasers and their applications
Chapter 11: Gallium antimonide (GaSb)-based type-I quantum well diode lasers: recent development and prospects
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Diode lasers operating below 2.5 μm
11.3 Diode lasers for spectral range above 3 μm
11.4 Metamorphic GaSb-based diode lasers
11.5 Acknowledgements
Chapter 12: Interband cascade (IC) lasers
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Operating principle of interband cascade (IC) lasers
12.3 Early development and challenges
12.4 Recent progress and new developments
12.5 Future trends and conclusion
12.6 Acknowledgments
Chapter 13: Terahertz (THz) quantum cascade lasers
Abstract:
13.1 Terahertz quantum cascade laser technology
13.2 Waveguides and photonic structures
13.3 Stabilisation, microwave modulation and active mode-locking of terahertz quantum cascade lasers
Chapter 14: Whispering gallery mode lasers
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction to whispering gallery modes (WGM)
14.2 WGM in electrodynamics
14.3 Semiconductor WGM lasers
14.4 Light extraction from a WGM resonator
14.5 Conclusion
14.6 Acknowledgements
Chapter 15: Tunable mid-infrared laser absorption spectroscopy
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Laser absorption spectroscopic techniques
15.3 Quantum-cascade lasers (QCLs) for trace gas detection
15.4 Specific examples of QCL-based sensor systems
15.5 Conclusions and future trends
Index
Description
Semiconductor lasers have important applications in numerous fields, including engineering, biology, chemistry and medicine. They form the backbone of the optical telecommunications infrastructure supporting the internet, and are used in information storage devices, bar-code scanners, laser printers and many other everyday products. Semiconductor lasers: Fundamentals and applications is a comprehensive review of this vital technology.
Part one introduces the fundamentals of semiconductor lasers, beginning with key principles before going on to discuss photonic crystal lasers, high power semiconductor lasers and laser beams, and the use of semiconductor lasers in ultrafast pulse generation. Part two then reviews applications of visible and near-infrared emitting lasers. Nonpolar and semipolar GaN-based lasers, advanced self-assembled InAs quantum dot lasers and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers are all considered, in addition to semiconductor disk and hybrid silicon lasers. Finally, applications of mid- and far-infrared emitting lasers are the focus of part three. Topics covered include GaSb-based type I quantum well diode lasers, interband cascade and terahertz quantum cascade lasers, whispering gallery mode lasers and tunable mid-infrared laser absorption spectroscopy.
With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Semiconductor lasers is a valuable guide for all those involved in the design, operation and application of these important lasers, including laser and telecommunications engineers, scientists working in biology and chemistry, medical practitioners, and academics working in this field.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive review of semiconductor lasers and their applications in engineering, biology, chemistry and medicine
- Discusses photonic crystal lasers, high power semiconductor lasers and laser beams, and the use of semiconductor lasers in ultrafast pulse generation
- Reviews applications of visible and near-infrared emitting lasers and mid- and far-infrared emitting lasers
Readership
All those involved in the design, operation, and application of these important lasers including laser and telecommunications engineers, scientists working in biology and chemistry, medical practitioners, and academics working in this field
About the Editors
Alexei Baranov Editor
Alexei Baranov is Research Director of Research at CNRS, France.
Eric Tournié Editor
Eric Tournié is a professor of electrical engineering and photonics at the University of Montpellier and a senior member of Institut Universitaire de France (IUF). He is an expert on the epitaxial growth of compound semiconductor heterostructures and devices. His interest has always been the development of new nanostructures for applications in optoelectronic devices.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Université de Montpellier, Institut d'Electronique, Unité mixte de recherche du Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (UMR CNRS 5214), Montpellier, France