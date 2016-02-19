Semiconductor Heterojunctions
1st Edition
Description
Semiconductor Heterojunctions investigates various aspects of semiconductor heterojunctions. Topics covered include the theory of heterojunctions and their energy band profiles, electrical and optoelectronic properties, and methods of preparation. A number of heterojunction devices are also considered, from photovoltaic converters to photodiodes, transistors, and injection lasers.
Comprised of eight chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the theory of heterojunctions and a discussion on abrupt isotype and anisotype heterojunctions, along with graded heterojunctions. The reader is then introduced to the energy band profiles of isotype and anisotype heterojunctions, the practical aspects of their fabrication and characterization, and their electronic and optoelectronic properties. Some methods used in the preparation of heterojunctions are also described, including the chemical method, solution growth method, alloying method, and sputtering method. The remaining chapters focus on the characterization of the grown layers, examples of heterojunction devices, and experimental work on heterojunctions.
This monograph is intended for research workers and graduate students.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Theory of Heterojunctions
1.1. Abrupt Anisotype Heterojunctions
1.1.1. Diffusion Model
1.1.2. Emission Model
1.1.3. Emission-Recombination Model
1.1.4. Tunnelling Model
1.1.5. Tunnelling-Recombination Model
1.1.6. Synthesis of Various Models
1.2. Abrupt Isotype Heterojunctions
1.2.1. Emission Model
1.2.2. Diffusion Model
1.2.3. Double-Schottky-Diode Model
1.2.4. Tunnelling Model
1.3. Graded Heterojunctions
References
2. Energy Band Profiles of Heterojunctions
2.1. Profiles of Anisotype Heterojunctions
2.1.1. p—n Heterojunctions
2.1.2. n—p Heterojunctions
2.2. Profiles of Isotype Heterojunctions
2.2.1. n—n Heterojunctions
2.2.2. p—p Heterojunctions
References
3. Methods of Preparation of Heterojunctions
3.1. Chemical Method
3.1.1. Chemical-Deposition Technique
3.1.2. Chemical-Displacement Technique
3.2. Chemical Vapour-Transport Method
3.2.1. Closed-Tube Vapour Transport
3.2.2. Open-Tube Vapour Transport
3.2.3. Close-Spaced Vapour Transport
3.3. Solution Growth Method
3.3.1. Liquid Epitaxial Growth
3.3.2. Travelling Solvent Technique
3.4. Alloying Method
3.5. Vacuum Evaporation Method
3.5.1. Single Evaporation Technique
3.5.2. Flash Evaporation Technique
3.5.3. Coevaporation Technique
3.6. Sputtering Method
References
4. Characterization of the Grown Layers
4.1. Theoretical Considerations
4.1.1. Lattice Mismatch
4.1.2. Thermal Mismatch
4.1.3. Interdiffusion
4.2. Structure and Defects
4.3. Composition of the Grown Layer
4.4. Layer Thickness
4.4.1. Angle Lapping and Staining
4.4.2. Infrared Interference
4.4.3. Stacking Faults
4.5. Electrical Characterization
4.5.1. Van der Pauw Method
4.5.2. Four-Point Probe Method
4.5.3. Three-Point Probe Method
4.5.4. Hall Measurements
References
5. Electrical Properties of Heterojunctions
5.1. Capacitance—Voltage Characteristics
5.1.1. Anisotype Heterojunctions
5.1.2. Isotype Heterojunctions
5.2. Current—Voltage Characteristics
5.2.1. Anisotype Heterojunctions
5.2.2. Isotype Heterojunctions
References
6. Optoelectronic Properties of Heterojunctions
6.1. Photoelectric Properties of Anisotype Heterojunctions
6.1.1. Perpendicular-Illuminated Heterojunctions
6.1.2. Parallel-Illuminated Heterojunctions
6.2. Photoelectric Properties of Isotype Heterojunctions
6.2.1. Perpendicular-Illuminated Heterojunctions
6.2.2. Parallel-Illuminated Heterojunctions
6.3. Luminescence and Radiative Transitions
References
7. Heterojunction Devices
7.1. Photovoltaic Converters
7.2. Photodiodes
7.3. Infrared Converters
7.4. Electroluminescent Diodes
7.5. Injection Lasers
7.5.1. Single Heterojunction Lasers
7.5.2. Double Heterojunction Lasers
7.5.3. LOC Heterojunction Lasers
7.6. Transistors
7.7. Miscellaneous Devices
7.7.1. Strain Sensor
7.7.2. Switching Diodes
7.7.3. Optical Pyrometer
7.7.4. Cold Cathodes
References
8. Survey of Experimental Work on Heterojunctions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483280868