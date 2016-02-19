Semiconductor Data Book - 11th Edition - ISBN: 9780408004794, 9781483105345

Semiconductor Data Book

11th Edition

Characteristics of approx. 10,000 Transistors, FETs, UJTs, Diodes, Rectifiers, Optical Semiconductors, Triacs and SCRs

Authors: A. M. Ball
eBook ISBN: 9781483105345
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 6th August 1981
Page Count: 184
Description

Semiconductor Data Book, 11th Edition presents tables for ratings and characteristics of transistors and multiple transistors; silicon field effect transistors; unijunction transistors; low power-, variable-, power rectifier-, silicon reference-, and light emitting diodes; photodetectors; triacs; thyristors; lead identification; and transistor comparable types. The book starts by providing an introduction and explanation of tables and manufacturers’ codes and addresses.
Professionals requiring such data about semiconductors will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


Introduction and Explanation of the Tables

Manufacturers' Codes and Addresses

Transistors, General

Multiple Transistors

Silicon Field Effect Transistors (FETs)

Unijunction Transistors (UJTs)

Diodes, Low Power (Signal)

Diodes, Variable

Diodes, Power Rectifier

Silicon Reference Diodes (Zener Diodes)

Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

Photodetectors

Triacs

Thyristors (SCRs)

Lead Identification

Transistor Comparable Types

About the Author

A. M. Ball

