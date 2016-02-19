Semiconductor Data Book
11th Edition
Characteristics of approx. 10,000 Transistors, FETs, UJTs, Diodes, Rectifiers, Optical Semiconductors, Triacs and SCRs
Authors: A. M. Ball
eBook ISBN: 9781483105345
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 6th August 1981
Page Count: 184
Description
Semiconductor Data Book, 11th Edition presents tables for ratings and characteristics of transistors and multiple transistors; silicon field effect transistors; unijunction transistors; low power-, variable-, power rectifier-, silicon reference-, and light emitting diodes; photodetectors; triacs; thyristors; lead identification; and transistor comparable types. The book starts by providing an introduction and explanation of tables and manufacturers’ codes and addresses.
Professionals requiring such data about semiconductors will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Introduction and Explanation of the Tables
Manufacturers' Codes and Addresses
Transistors, General
Multiple Transistors
Silicon Field Effect Transistors (FETs)
Unijunction Transistors (UJTs)
Diodes, Low Power (Signal)
Diodes, Variable
Diodes, Power Rectifier
Silicon Reference Diodes (Zener Diodes)
Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)
Photodetectors
Triacs
Thyristors (SCRs)
Lead Identification
Transistor Comparable Types
