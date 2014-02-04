Semiconducting Silicon Nanowires for Biomedical Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857097668, 9780857097712

Semiconducting Silicon Nanowires for Biomedical Applications

1st Edition

Editors: J.L. Coffer
eBook ISBN: 9780857097712
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857097668
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 4th February 2014
Page Count: 296
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials

Foreword

Part I: Introduction to silicon nanowires for biomedical applications

1. Overview of semiconducting silicon nanowires for biomedical applications

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Origins of silicon nanowires

1.3 The structure of this book

1.4 Conclusion

1.5 References

2. Growth and characterization of semiconducting silicon nanowires for biomedical applications

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Synthesis methods for silicon nanowires (SiNWs)

2.3 Characterization methods

2.4 Synthesis of semiconductor SiNWs by the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) method

2.5 Conclusion

2.6 Future trends

2.7 Sources of further information and advice

2.8 References

3. Surface modification of semiconducting silicon nanowires for biosensing applications

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Methods for fabricating silicon nanowires (SiNWs)

3.3 Chemical activation/passivation of SiNWs

3.4 Modification of native oxide layer

3.5 Modification of hydrogen-terminated silicon nanowires (H-SiNW)

3.6 Site-specific immobilization strategy of biomolecules on SiNWs

3.7 Control of non-specific interactions

3.8 Conclusion

References

4. Biocompatibility of semiconducting silicon nanowires

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 In vitro biocompatibility of silicon nanowires (SiNWs)

4.3 In vivo biocompatibility of SiNWs

4.4 Methodology issues

4.5 Future trends

4.6 Conclusion

4.7 References

Part II: Silicon nanowires for tissue engineering and delivery applications

5. Functional semiconducting silicon nanowires for cellular binding and internalization

Abstract:

5.1 Motivation: developing a nano-bio model system for rational design in nanomedicine

5.2 Methods: non-linear optical characterization and surface functionalization of silicon nanowires (SiNWs)

5.3 Applications: in vivo imaging and in vitro cellular interaction of functional SiNWs

5.4 Conclusions and future trends

5.5 References

6. Functional semiconducting silicon nanowires and their composites as orthopedic tissue scaffolds

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Nanowire surface etching processes to induce biomineralization

6.3 Nanowire surface functionalization strategies to induce biomineralization

6.4 Construction of silicon nanowire (SiNW)-polymer scaffolds: mimicking trabecular bone

6.5 The role of SiNW orientation in cellular attachment, proliferation and differentiation in the nanocomposite

6.6 Conclusions and future trends

6.7 Acknowledgement

6.8 References

7. Mediated differentiation of stem cells by engineered semiconducting silicon nanowires

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Methods for fabricating silicon nanowires (SiNWs)

7.3 Regulated differentiation for human mesenchymal stem cells (hMSCs)

7.4 SiNWs fabricated by the electroless metal deposition (EMD) method and their controllable spring constants

7.5 Mediated differentiation of stem cells by engineered SiNWs

7.6 Conclusion

7.7 Future trends

7.8 Acknowledgements

7.9 References

8. Silicon nanoneedles for drug delivery

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Strategies for nanoneedle fabrication

8.3 Drug loading of nanoneedles and release patterns

8.4 Drug delivery using nanoneedles

8.5 Toxicity of nanoneedles

8.6 Overview of nanoneedle applications

8.7 Conclusion

8.8 References

Part III: Silicon nanowires for detection and sensing

9. Semiconducting silicon nanowire array fabrication for high throughput screening in the biosciences

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fabrication of silicon nanowire (SiNW) field effect transistor (FET) arrays for high throughput screening (HTS) in the biosciences

9.3 Surface modification of SiNW FETs for HTS in the biosciences

9.4 Integration of SiNW FETs with microfluidic devices for HTS in real-time measurements

9.5 Examples/applications of SiNW FETs

9.6 Conclusion

9.7 Future trends

9.8 References

10. Neural cell pinning on surfaces by semiconducting silicon nanowire arrays

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Toward control of neuronal topography and axo-dendritic polarity

10.3 Neuron networks on top of silicon nanowires (SiNWs)

10.4 Future trends

10.5 Conclusion

10.6 References

10.7 Appendix: experimental section

11. Semiconducting silicon nanowires and nanowire composites for biosensing and therapy

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Fabrication of silicon nanowires (SiNWs) and two-dimensional SiNW architectures

11.3 SiNWs for biosensing applications

11.4 Fabrication of SiNW-polymer composite systems

11.5 Biomedical applications of SiNW-polymer composites

11.6 Conclusions and future trends

11.7 References

12. Probe-free semiconducting silicon nanowire platforms for biosensing

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Silicon nanowire (SiNW) biosensors

12.3 Probe layers

12.4 Integrated sample delivery

12.5 Electrical biasing and signal measurement

12.6 Examples/applications of SiNW biosensor platforms

12.7 Conclusions

12.8 Future trends

12.9 References

Index

Description

Biomedical applications have benefited greatly from the increasing interest and research into semiconducting silicon nanowires. Semiconducting Silicon Nanowires for Biomedical Applications reviews the fabrication, properties, and applications of this emerging material.

The book begins by reviewing the basics, as well as the growth, characterization, biocompatibility, and surface modification, of semiconducting silicon nanowires. It goes on to focus on silicon nanowires for tissue engineering and delivery applications, including cellular binding and internalization, orthopedic tissue scaffolds, mediated differentiation of stem cells, and silicon nanoneedles for drug delivery. Finally, it highlights the use of silicon nanowires for detection and sensing. These chapters explore the fabrication and use of semiconducting silicon nanowire arrays for high-throughput screening in the biosciences, neural cell pinning on surfaces, and probe-free platforms for biosensing.

Semiconducting Silicon Nanowires for Biomedical Applications is a comprehensive resource for biomaterials scientists who are focused on biosensors, drug delivery, and tissue engineering, and researchers and developers in industry and academia who are concerned with nanoscale biomaterials, in particular electronically-responsive biomaterials.

  • Reviews the growth, characterization, biocompatibility, and surface modification of semiconducting silicon nanowires
  • Describes silicon nanowires for tissue engineering and delivery applications, including cellular binding and internalization, orthopedic tissue scaffolds, mediated differentiation of stem cells, and silicon nanoneedles for drug delivery
  • Highlights the use of silicon nanowires for detection and sensing

Readership

Scientists in the fields of chemistry, chemical engineering, bioengineering, biological sciences, materials scientists, physicists, etc.; Researchers in academia and industry that are interested in nanoscience

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857097712
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857097668

About the Editors

J.L. Coffer Editor

Jeffery L. Coffer, Texas Christian University, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas Christian University, USA

