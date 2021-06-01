COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Semiconducting Silicon Nanowires for Biomedical Applications - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128213513

Semiconducting Silicon Nanowires for Biomedical Applications

2nd Edition

Editor: J.L. Coffer
Paperback ISBN: 9780128213513
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 500
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
235.00
185.00
205.00
329.04
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part I: Introduction to silicon nanowires for biomedical applications
1. Overview of semiconducting silicon nanowires for biomedical applications
J.L Coffer, Texas Christian University
2. Growth and characterization of semiconducting silicon nanowires for biomedical applications
Gengfeng Zheng and Ming Xu, Fudan University
3. Surface modification of semiconducting silicon nanowires for biosensing applications
Y. Coffinier and R. Boukherroub, Universite de Lille/CNRS
4. Biocompatibility of semiconducting silicon nanowire
L. Marcon and R. Boukherroub, Universite de Lille/CNRS

Part II: Silicon nanowires for tissue engineering and delivery applications
5. Functional semiconducting silicon nanowires for cellular binding and internalization
Y. Huang and C. Yang - Boston University
6. Functional semiconducting silicon nanowires and their composites as orthopedic tissue scaffolds
J.L. Coffer, Texas Christian University
7. Mediated differentiation of stem cells by engineered semiconducting silicon nanowires
T.J. Yen and H.I. Lin, National Tsing Hua University
8. Porous Silicon nanowires and nanoneedles for Gene/Drug Delivery
C. Chiappini, King's College, London
9. Therapeutic Platforms based on Silicon Nanotubes
N.T. Le and J.L. Coffer, Texas Christian University

Part III: Silicon nanowires for detection and sensing
10. Semiconducting silicon nanowire array fabrication for high throughput screening in the biosciences
J. Wu, Georgia Stae University
11. Neuronal cell modulation with semiconducting silicon nanowire arrays
B. Tian, University of Chicago
12. Biosensing platforms based on probe-free silicon nanowires
M. Reed, Yale University
13. Silicon nanowire composites for biosensing and therapy
E. Segal and Y. Bussi, Technion

Description

Semiconducting Silicon Nanowires for Biomedical Applications reviews the fabrication, properties, and biomedical applications of this key material.

The book begins by reviewing the basics, as well as the growth, characterization, biocompatibility, and surface modification, of semiconducting silicon nanowires. The chapters go on to focus on silicon nanowires for tissue engineering and delivery applications, including cellular binding and internalization, orthopedic tissue scaffolds, mediated differentiation of stem cells, and silicon nanoneedles for drug delivery. Finally, this book highlights the use of silicon nanowires for detection and sensing. These chapters explore the fabrication and use of semiconducting silicon nanowire arrays for high-throughput screening in the biosciences, neural cell pinning on surfaces, and probe-free platforms for biosensing.

Semiconducting Silicon Nanowires for Biomedical Applications is a comprehensive resource for biomaterials scientists who are focused on biosensors, drug delivery, and tissue engineering, and researchers and developers in industry and academia who are concerned with nanoscale biomaterials, in particular electronically-responsive biomaterials.

Key Features

  • Reviews the growth, characterization, biocompatibility, and surface modification of semiconducting silicon nanowires
  • Describes silicon nanowires for tissue engineering and delivery applications, including cellular binding and internalization, orthopedic tissue scaffolds, mediated differentiation of stem cells, and silicon nanoneedles for drug delivery
  • Highlights the use of silicon nanowires for detection and sensing

Readership

Materials scientists and biomedical engineers in academia and research, interested in nanobiomaterials, optical materials and associated biomedical devices/applications

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2021
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128213513

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editor

J.L. Coffer

Professor Jeff Coffer has conducted research into nanobiomaterials at the Department of Chemistry,Texas Christian University for over 13 years. His research interests includes: - Structure and Properties of ‘Doped’ Group IV Nanocrystals and Nanowires; - Nanoscale Silicon Structures for Biomaterial Applications; - Biologically-Inspired Electronic Nanostructures.

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas Christian University, TX, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.