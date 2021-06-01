Part I: Introduction to silicon nanowires for biomedical applications

1. Overview of semiconducting silicon nanowires for biomedical applications

J.L Coffer, Texas Christian University

2. Growth and characterization of semiconducting silicon nanowires for biomedical applications

Gengfeng Zheng and Ming Xu, Fudan University

3. Surface modification of semiconducting silicon nanowires for biosensing applications

Y. Coffinier and R. Boukherroub, Universite de Lille/CNRS

4. Biocompatibility of semiconducting silicon nanowire

L. Marcon and R. Boukherroub, Universite de Lille/CNRS

Part II: Silicon nanowires for tissue engineering and delivery applications

5. Functional semiconducting silicon nanowires for cellular binding and internalization

Y. Huang and C. Yang - Boston University

6. Functional semiconducting silicon nanowires and their composites as orthopedic tissue scaffolds

J.L. Coffer, Texas Christian University

7. Mediated differentiation of stem cells by engineered semiconducting silicon nanowires

T.J. Yen and H.I. Lin, National Tsing Hua University

8. Porous Silicon nanowires and nanoneedles for Gene/Drug Delivery

C. Chiappini, King's College, London

9. Therapeutic Platforms based on Silicon Nanotubes

N.T. Le and J.L. Coffer, Texas Christian University

Part III: Silicon nanowires for detection and sensing

10. Semiconducting silicon nanowire array fabrication for high throughput screening in the biosciences

J. Wu, Georgia Stae University

11. Neuronal cell modulation with semiconducting silicon nanowire arrays

B. Tian, University of Chicago

12. Biosensing platforms based on probe-free silicon nanowires

M. Reed, Yale University

13. Silicon nanowire composites for biosensing and therapy

E. Segal and Y. Bussi, Technion