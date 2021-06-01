Semiconducting Silicon Nanowires for Biomedical Applications
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction to silicon nanowires for biomedical applications
1. Overview of semiconducting silicon nanowires for biomedical applications
J.L Coffer, Texas Christian University
2. Growth and characterization of semiconducting silicon nanowires for biomedical applications
Gengfeng Zheng and Ming Xu, Fudan University
3. Surface modification of semiconducting silicon nanowires for biosensing applications
Y. Coffinier and R. Boukherroub, Universite de Lille/CNRS
4. Biocompatibility of semiconducting silicon nanowire
L. Marcon and R. Boukherroub, Universite de Lille/CNRS
Part II: Silicon nanowires for tissue engineering and delivery applications
5. Functional semiconducting silicon nanowires for cellular binding and internalization
Y. Huang and C. Yang - Boston University
6. Functional semiconducting silicon nanowires and their composites as orthopedic tissue scaffolds
J.L. Coffer, Texas Christian University
7. Mediated differentiation of stem cells by engineered semiconducting silicon nanowires
T.J. Yen and H.I. Lin, National Tsing Hua University
8. Porous Silicon nanowires and nanoneedles for Gene/Drug Delivery
C. Chiappini, King's College, London
9. Therapeutic Platforms based on Silicon Nanotubes
N.T. Le and J.L. Coffer, Texas Christian University
Part III: Silicon nanowires for detection and sensing
10. Semiconducting silicon nanowire array fabrication for high throughput screening in the biosciences
J. Wu, Georgia Stae University
11. Neuronal cell modulation with semiconducting silicon nanowire arrays
B. Tian, University of Chicago
12. Biosensing platforms based on probe-free silicon nanowires
M. Reed, Yale University
13. Silicon nanowire composites for biosensing and therapy
E. Segal and Y. Bussi, Technion
Description
Semiconducting Silicon Nanowires for Biomedical Applications reviews the fabrication, properties, and biomedical applications of this key material.
The book begins by reviewing the basics, as well as the growth, characterization, biocompatibility, and surface modification, of semiconducting silicon nanowires. The chapters go on to focus on silicon nanowires for tissue engineering and delivery applications, including cellular binding and internalization, orthopedic tissue scaffolds, mediated differentiation of stem cells, and silicon nanoneedles for drug delivery. Finally, this book highlights the use of silicon nanowires for detection and sensing. These chapters explore the fabrication and use of semiconducting silicon nanowire arrays for high-throughput screening in the biosciences, neural cell pinning on surfaces, and probe-free platforms for biosensing.
Semiconducting Silicon Nanowires for Biomedical Applications is a comprehensive resource for biomaterials scientists who are focused on biosensors, drug delivery, and tissue engineering, and researchers and developers in industry and academia who are concerned with nanoscale biomaterials, in particular electronically-responsive biomaterials.
Key Features
- Reviews the growth, characterization, biocompatibility, and surface modification of semiconducting silicon nanowires
- Describes silicon nanowires for tissue engineering and delivery applications, including cellular binding and internalization, orthopedic tissue scaffolds, mediated differentiation of stem cells, and silicon nanoneedles for drug delivery
- Highlights the use of silicon nanowires for detection and sensing
Readership
Materials scientists and biomedical engineers in academia and research, interested in nanobiomaterials, optical materials and associated biomedical devices/applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128213513
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
J.L. Coffer
Professor Jeff Coffer has conducted research into nanobiomaterials at the Department of Chemistry,Texas Christian University for over 13 years. His research interests includes: - Structure and Properties of ‘Doped’ Group IV Nanocrystals and Nanowires; - Nanoscale Silicon Structures for Biomaterial Applications; - Biologically-Inspired Electronic Nanostructures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Christian University, TX, USA
