Semiconducting Chalcogenide Glass III, Volume 80
1st Edition
Applications of Chalcogenide Glasses
Description
Chalcogenide glass is made up of many elements from the Chalcogenide group. The glass is transparent to infrared light and is useful as a semiconductor in many electronic devices. For example, chalcogenide glass fibers are a component of devices used to perform laser surgery.
Semiconducting Chalcogenide Glass III: Applications of Chalcogenide Glasses is a comprehensive overview of designs of various chalcogenide glass devices are presented, including switches, phase inverters, voltage stabilizers, oscillators, indicators and display control circuits, memory devices, and sensors. A special chapter is devoted to chalcogenide glass applications in optical fibers.
This collective monograph is intended to survey the current state of chalcogenide glass applications to facilitate further development.
Key Features
- The first collective monograph written by Eastern European scientists covering electrical and optical properties of chalcogenide vitreous semiconductors (CVS)
- Contributions by B.G. Kolomiets, who discovered the properties of chalcogenide glass in 1955!
- Provides evidence and discussion by authors from opposing positions
Readership
Researchers, academics and professionals in materials science, physical chemistry and microelectronics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 17th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541068
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127521893
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Robert Fairman Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Beaverton, USA
Boris Ushkov Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
ELMA, Moscow, Russia