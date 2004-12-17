Semiconducting Chalcogenide Glass III - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521893, 9780080541068

Semiconducting Chalcogenide Glass III, Volume 80

1st Edition

Applications of Chalcogenide Glasses

Editors: Robert Fairman Boris Ushkov
eBook ISBN: 9780080541068
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127521893
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 17th December 2004
Page Count: 144
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Chalcogenide glass is made up of many elements from the Chalcogenide group. The glass is transparent to infrared light and is useful as a semiconductor in many electronic devices. For example, chalcogenide glass fibers are a component of devices used to perform laser surgery.

Semiconducting Chalcogenide Glass III: Applications of Chalcogenide Glasses is a comprehensive overview of designs of various chalcogenide glass devices are presented, including switches, phase inverters, voltage stabilizers, oscillators, indicators and display control circuits, memory devices, and sensors. A special chapter is devoted to chalcogenide glass applications in optical fibers.

This collective monograph is intended to survey the current state of chalcogenide glass applications to facilitate further development.

Key Features

  • The first collective monograph written by Eastern European scientists covering electrical and optical properties of chalcogenide vitreous semiconductors (CVS)
  • Contributions by B.G. Kolomiets, who discovered the properties of chalcogenide glass in 1955!
  • Provides evidence and discussion by authors from opposing positions

Readership

Researchers, academics and professionals in materials science, physical chemistry and microelectronics

About the Editors

Robert Fairman Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Beaverton, USA

Boris Ushkov Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

ELMA, Moscow, Russia

