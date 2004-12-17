Semiconducting Chalcogenide Glass III, Volume 80

Chalcogenide glass is made up of many elements from the Chalcogenide group. The glass is transparent to infrared light and is useful as a semiconductor in many electronic devices. For example, chalcogenide glass fibers are a component of devices used to perform laser surgery.

Semiconducting Chalcogenide Glass III: Applications of Chalcogenide Glasses is a comprehensive overview of designs of various chalcogenide glass devices are presented, including switches, phase inverters, voltage stabilizers, oscillators, indicators and display control circuits, memory devices, and sensors. A special chapter is devoted to chalcogenide glass applications in optical fibers.

This collective monograph is intended to survey the current state of chalcogenide glass applications to facilitate further development.