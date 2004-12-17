Semiconducting Chalcogenide Glass II, Volume 79

Chalcogenide glass is made up of many elements from the Chalcogenide group. The glass is transparent to infrared light and is useful as a semiconductor in many electronic devices. For example, chalcogenide glass fibers are a component of devices used to perform laser surgery.

The properties of chalcogenide glass result not only from their chemical composition and atomic structure, but also from the impact of numerous external factors. A comprehensive survey is presented of the properties of chalcogenide glass under various external impacts. Practical recommendations are presented for a wide range of applications.

Part II is the second part of a three-volume work within the Semiconductors and Semimetals series.