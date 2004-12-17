Semiconducting Chalcogenide Glass II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521886, 9780080541051

Semiconducting Chalcogenide Glass II, Volume 79

1st Edition

Properties of Chalcogenide Glasses

Editors: Robert Fairman Boris Ushkov
eBook ISBN: 9780080541051
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127521886
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th December 2004
Page Count: 182
Description

Chalcogenide glass is made up of many elements from the Chalcogenide group. The glass is transparent to infrared light and is useful as a semiconductor in many electronic devices. For example, chalcogenide glass fibers are a component of devices used to perform laser surgery.

The properties of chalcogenide glass result not only from their chemical composition and atomic structure, but also from the impact of numerous external factors. A comprehensive survey is presented of the properties of chalcogenide glass under various external impacts. Practical recommendations are presented for a wide range of applications.

Part II is the second part of a three-volume work within the Semiconductors and Semimetals series.

Key Features

  • The first collective monograph written by Eastern European scientists on the electrical and optical properties of chalcogenide vitreous semiconductors (CVS).
  • Contributions by B.G. Kolomiets, who discovered the properties of chalcogenide glass in 1955!
  • Provides objective evidence and discussion by authors from opposing positions.

Readership

Researchers, academics and professionals in materials science, physical chemistry and microelectronics

Details

No. of pages:
182
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080541051
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127521886

About the Editors

Robert Fairman Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Beaverton, USA

Boris Ushkov Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

ELMA, Moscow, Russia

