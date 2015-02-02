Semi-Markov Models
1st Edition
Control of Restorable Systems with Latent Failures
Description
Featuring previously unpublished results, Semi-Markov Models: Control of Restorable Systems with Latent Failures describes valuable methodology which can be used by readers to build mathematical models of a wide class of systems for various applications. In particular, this information can be applied to build models of reliability, queuing systems, and technical control.
Beginning with a brief introduction to the area, the book covers semi-Markov models for different control strategies in one-component systems, defining their stationary characteristics of reliability and efficiency, and utilizing the method of asymptotic phase enlargement developed by V.S. Korolyuk and A.F. Turbin. The work then explores semi-Markov models of latent failures control in two-component systems. Building on these results, solutions are provided for the problems of optimal periodicity of control execution. Finally, the book presents a comparative analysis of analytical and imitational modeling of some one- and two-component systems, before discussing practical applications of the results
Key Features
- Reflects the possibility and effectiveness of this method of modeling systems, such as phase merging algorithms developed by V.S. Korolyuk, A.F. Turbin, A.V. Swishchuk, little covered elsewhere
- Focuses on possible applications to engineering control systems
Readership
Researchers and students in mathematical modeling, professionals in the field of control of technological processes in instrument making, mechanical engineering, automotive industry and other branches.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- List of Notations and Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Chapter 1: Preliminaries
- 1.1. Strategies and characteristics of technical control
- 1.2. Preliminaries on renewal theory
- 1.3. Preliminaries on semi-Markov processes with arbitrary phase space of states
- Chapter 2: Semi-Markov Models of One-Component Systems with Regard to Control of Latent Failures
- 2.1. The system model with component deactivation while control execution
- 2.2. The System Model Without Component Deactivation While Control Execution
- 2.3. Approximation of Stationary Characteristics of One-Component System Without Component Deactivation
- 2.4. The System Model With Component Deactivation and Possibility Of Control Errors
- 2.5. The System Model With Component Deactivation and Preventive Restoration
- Chapter 3: Semi-Markov Models of Two-Component Systems with Regard to Control of Latent Failures
- 3.1. The model of Two-Component serial system with immediate control and restoration
- 3.2. The model of Two-Component parallel system with immediate control and restoration
- 3.3. The model of Two-Component serial system with components deactivation while control execution, the distribution of components operating TF is exponential
- 3.4. The model of Two-Component parallel system with components deactivation while control execution, the distribution of components operating TF is exponential
- 3.5. Approximation of stationary characteristics of Two-Component serial systems with components deactivation while control execution
- Chapter 4: Optimization of Execution Periodicity of Latent Failures Control
- 4.1. Definition of optimal control periodicity for One-Component systems
- 4.2. Definition of optimal control periodicity for Two-Component systems
- Chapter 5: Application and Verification of the Results
- 5.1. Simulation models of systems with regard to latent failures control
- 5.2. The structure of the automatic decision system for the management of periodicity of latent failures control
- Chapter 6: Semi-Markov Models of Systems of Different Function
- 6.1. Semi-Markov model of a queuing system with losses
- 6.2. The system with cumulative reserve of time
- 6.3. Two-phase system with a intermediate buffer
- 6.4. The model of technological cell with nondepreciatory failures
- Appendix A: The Solution of the System of Integral Equations (2.24)
- Appendix B: The Solution of the System of Integral Equations (2.74)
- Appendix C: The Solution of the System of Integral Equation (3.6)
- Appendix D: The Solution of the System of Equation (3.34)
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 2nd February 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128024867
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128022122
About the Author
Yuriy Obzherin
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Department of Higher Mathematics Sevastopol State University, Sevastopol, Russia
Elena Boyko
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Higher Mathematics Sevastopol State University, Sevastopol, Russia
Reviews
"The book can be recommended to readers interested in building mathematical models for control strategies in engineering systems and technological processes." --Zentralblatt MATH