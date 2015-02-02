Featuring previously unpublished results, Semi-Markov Models: Control of Restorable Systems with Latent Failures describes valuable methodology which can be used by readers to build mathematical models of a wide class of systems for various applications. In particular, this information can be applied to build models of reliability, queuing systems, and technical control.

Beginning with a brief introduction to the area, the book covers semi-Markov models for different control strategies in one-component systems, defining their stationary characteristics of reliability and efficiency, and utilizing the method of asymptotic phase enlargement developed by V.S. Korolyuk and A.F. Turbin. The work then explores semi-Markov models of latent failures control in two-component systems. Building on these results, solutions are provided for the problems of optimal periodicity of control execution. Finally, the book presents a comparative analysis of analytical and imitational modeling of some one- and two-component systems, before discussing practical applications of the results